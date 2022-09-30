ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Myanmar hands 10-year prison sentence to Japanese journalist

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced a Japanese journalist to prison after he filmed an anti-government protest in July, a Japanese diplomat said Thursday. Toru Kubota was sentenced Wednesday to seven years for violating the electronic transactions law and three years for incitement, said Tetsuo...
