Downtown building gets new life
HIGH POINT — A vacant medical office building downtown will soon be put back into use.
Cone Health is renovating 400 N. Elm St. for the new, expanded location of its Allergy and Asthma Center medical practice.
Media Account for High Point Enterprise
