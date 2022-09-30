Read full article on original website
‘Reckless’ coal firms plan climate-busting expansion, study finds
Hundreds of coal companies around the world are developing new mines and power stations, according to a study. The researchers said the plans were “reckless and irresponsible” in the midst of the climate emergency. Coal is the most polluting of all fossil fuels and its use must be...
Ukraine news – live: Russia warns of more land grabs after four regions annexed
The Kremlin hinted that it could have plans to annexe more regions of Ukraine.It comes after Vladimir Putin signed a law to incorporate four partially-occupied regions of southern Ukraine – the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Luhansk People’s Republic, and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – into Russia.It’s the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least 50 years.Kyiv said the act was of a “collective madhouse” at a time when Russian forces have been fleeing front lines.But the Kremlin suggested it’s eyeing up more regions to “reclaim”. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters that Russia will...
Paul deLespinasse: Will it be one world, or none?
Technology has finally accomplished what pacifists have been unable to do: made wars unthinkable. Supporting the world's large population requires huge amounts of energy, currently largely extracted from coal, oil and natural gas. But the resulting carbon dioxide threatens climate catastrophe. With fusion reactors only a future possibility, the main alternatives to carbon fuels...
Palau says committed to supporting Taiwan despite 'mounting aggressions'
TAIPEI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The president of Palau said on Thursday that his small Pacific island nation is committed to supporting Taiwan despite "mounting aggressions", offering his strong backing at a time Beijing is ramping up pressure against Taipei in the region.
Asian shares rise, oil extends gains after OPEC+ deal
SYDNEY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Asian shares were cautiously higher on Thursday, while the dollar eased ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data, and oil prices gained for a fourth day after deep production cuts pledged by OPEC+ members.
Taiwan sees more Chinese coercion, intimidation in Xi's next term
TAIPEI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan expects China to increase its coercion and intimidation to achieve its goal of bringing the island under Beijing's control once President Xi Jinping assumes a third term in office, a senior Taiwanese minister said on Thursday.
Arther Cyr: Iran presents an opportunity as well as a challenge
The enormous mass public demonstrations in Iran could bring a change in regime. The fundamentalist Islamic rulers of the nation must be worried. A large number of cities across the country are experiencing the ongoing protests, though estimates of just how many vary. The immediate spark for this important development is the troubling death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman of 22, while in police custody. Authorities allegedly arrested her for improper wearing of the headscarf required...
Qatar World Cup Spends Big on Security With Emphasis on Cyber Threats
Ahead of the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East, Qatar is spending billions not only to keep physical threats at bay, but also to prevent cybersecurity breaches during the event, which runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18. The risk of cyber attacks increases during mega sporting events such as the World Cup. Cybersecurity experts predict that hackers could target institutional services such as ticketing and hotel bookings, as well as individuals traveling to Qatar. Phishing and social engineering could be used to steal personal or financial information from anyone using the internet, especially on public Wi-Fi at the...
