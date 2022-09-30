Read full article on original website
India Sept services growth slumped to 6-month low on cooling demand -PMI
BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Growth in India's services industry slumped in September to a six-month low, led by a substantial easing in demand amid high inflation, a private survey showed.
Asian stocks mixed on strong US hiring, OPEC oil output cuts
Asian stocks are mixed after strong U.S. hiring dampened hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off plans for interest rate hikes and the OPEC oil production cartel agreed to shore up prices by cutting output
Asian shares rise, oil extends gains after OPEC+ deal
SYDNEY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Asian shares were cautiously higher on Thursday, while the dollar eased ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data, and oil prices gained for a fourth day after deep production cuts pledged by OPEC+ members.
Cathay Pacific union warns of higher fares caused by fewer staff
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) faces unprecedented staffing and training shortages that will keep airfares high and threaten Hong Kong's resumption of its role as a global aviation hub, a pilots' union said on Thursday.
WeQual Recognises 8 Exceptional Business Women Across Asia
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Eight talented businesswomen, holding prominent executive roles in leading companies listed across the Asia-Pacific region, have been named winners in the WeQual Awards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005916/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
