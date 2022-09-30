Tuscarawas County football standings and leaders
STANDINGS
OHIO CARDINAL CONFERENCE
(league - overall)
West Holmes - 3-0 - 6-0
Ashland - 2-1 - 4-2
Mansfield - 2-1 - 4-2
Lexington - 2-1 - 2-4
New Philadelphia - 2-2 - 3-3
Wooster - 2-2 - 3-3
Mount Vernon - 0-3 - 1-5
Madison - 0-3 - 0-6
OVAC 5-A
Steubenville - 6-0
Parkersburg South - 5-0
Morgantown - 3-1
Wheeling Park - 3-2
University - 3-2
Dover - 4-2
Brooke - 2-2
John Marshall - 2-3
Marietta - 2-4
Warren Local - 1-5
INTER-VALLEY CONFERENCE
North
Malvern - 1-0 - 5-1
Newcomerstown - 1-0 - 4-2
Buckeye Trail - 1-0 - 1-5
Central Catholic - 0-1 - 2-4
East Canton - 0-1 - 2-4
Strasburg - 0-1 - 0-6
South
Garaway - 1-0 - 6-0
Ridgewood - 1-0 - 5-1
Indian Valley - 1-0 - 4-2
Sandy Valley - 0-1 - 2-4
Claymont - 0-1 - 2-4
Tusky Valley - 0-1 - 1-5
PAC-7
CVCA - 3-0 - 5-1
Fairless - 2-1 - 5-1
Canton South - 2-1 - 4-2
Northwest - 2-1 - 4-2
Triway - 1-2 - 3-3
Tuslaw - 1-2 - 3-3
Orrville - 1-2 - 2-4
Manchester - 0-3 - 0-6
EASTERN BUCKEYE CONFERENCE
Alliance - 1-0 - 5-1
Carrollton - 1-0 - 5-1
West Branch - 1-0 - 5-1
Salem - 0-1 - 4-2
Minerva - 0-1 - 0-5
Marlington - 0-1 - 0-6
LEADERS
Season-to-date from coaches who responded to requests for statistics:
RUSHING
Chase Oehlstrom, Carrollton, 126-1,069-13
Evan Rice, Con. Valley, 151-933-13
Bunk Millender, Newcomerstown, 105-770-10
Sam Williams-Dixon, West Holmes, 91-670-14
Gavin Henry, Indian Valley, 52-568-10
Grady Kinsey, Indian Valley, 49-437-4
Mitchell Martin, Dover, 72-429-4
Chad Davis, Sandy Valley, 69-414-8
Peter Killy, Fairless, 78-404-4
Jessie Carr, Tusky Valley, 106-354-3
Trevor Bean, New Phila., 90-350-3
Thayne Mahaffey, Central Catholic, 64-291-6
Keaton Fausel, New Phila, 70-272-2
JJ Barton, Dover, 75-323-2
Carter McConnell, Newcomerstown, 73-318-3
Eric Golder, Indian Valley, 22-275-4
Drake Hutchison, Malvern, 52-268-3
Jared Witherow, Malvern, 46-250-3
Dillon Soehnlen, Garaway, 50-245-3
Ben Hamm, Dover, 61-230-3
PASSING
Mason Wolfe, West Holmes, 78-108-1,571-18
Jared Witherow, Malvern, 61-97-1,141-12
Carson Colucci, Fairless, 92-134-1,082-11
Logan Yoder, Garaway, 80-111-1,026-10
Cole Clements, Tusky Valley, 79-151-940-8
Graydon Mooneyham, Claymont, 86-158-906-6
Zach Putnam, Con. Valley, 65-107-880-10
Ben Hamm, Dover, 55-73-551-5
Drew Graybill, Sandy Valley, 41-74-550-3
Keaton Fausel, New Phila, 45-94-485-1
Sam Carter, Indian Valley, 37-60-460-2
Nick Petro, Sandy Valley, 33-66-452-4
Clayton Fish, Newcomerstown, 19-33-277-4
Cadyn Smith, Carrollton, 10-35-239-3
Lucas Dumermuth, Central Catholic, 23-50-201-1
Logan McKinney, Tusky Valley, 13-21-196-0
RECEIVING
Beau Wolf, Tusky Valley, 52-764-4
Kyle Maltarich, West Holmes, 27-623-11
Bro. Pumneo, Fairless, 41-515-6
Lukas Gilland, Sandy Valley, 22-505-7
Rodney Smith, Malvern, 20-416-6
Kam Wright, Con. Valley, 26-403-3
KJ Wafler, Malvern, 14-398-4
Luke Yoder, Fairless, 29-379-4
Logan Zollars, West Holmes, 18-376-3
Dylan Phillips, Malvern, 27-355-4
Tyler Stevenson, Dover, 34-307-3
Brody Moreland, Claymont, 19-307-2
Jensen Garber, Garaway, 24-300-2
Zevin Proper, West Holmes, 15-290-2
Brooks Bower, Con. Valley, 10-238-2
Thayne Mahaffey, Central Catholic, 24-211-1
Keaton Renicker, Central Catholic, 18-208-0
Alec Terakedis, Claymont, 18-201-2
Alexander Roden, Garaway, 13-200-3
TACKLES
Elijah Baldridge, West Holmes, 117
Luke Yoder, Fairless, 64
Manny Walker, Malvern, 63
Quake Beatty, Indian Valley, 60
Gavin Douglass, Central Catholic, 55
Logan Postlethwait, Tusky Valley, 54
Thad VanArsdalen, New Phila., 54
Landyn Seal, Fairless, 54
Elijah Williams Dixon, West Holmes, 53
Deaune Earley, Sandy Valley, 52
Willy Wallace, New Phila., 52
Owen Jefferies, West Holmes, 52
Jack Murphy, Sandy Valley, 50
Jaiden Boltz, New Phila., 50
Troy Snyder, Sandy Valley, 49
Garrett Miller, Fairless, 49
Thomas Cotleur, Tusky Valley 49
Jackson Storm, Dover, 48
Jack Marmet, West Holmes, 48
Jaxon Burcher, Indian Valley, 48
Breydan Parsons, Indian Valley, 48
Brandon Pumneo, Fairless 47
Ben Hamm, Dover, 45
Kyle Bossert, Malvern, 45
Drake Hutchison, Malvern, 45
Keaton Renicker, Central Catholic, 44
Remmington Myers, Indian Valley, 44
Chad Davis, Sandy Valley, 42
Jason Morris, Sandy Valley, 40
