Putnam County, FL

First Coast News

Man falls off Shave Bridge following crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 46-year-old Yulee man is dead after he fell from a Fernandina Bridge on Wednesday. The Florida Highway Patrol says the man had a medical issue as he was driving a U-Haul truck eastbound on State Road 200 crossing the ICW Bridge. He ran off the road and collided into the concrete barrier. FHP says the man then got out of the vehicle and leaned on the barrier before falling more than 50 feet over the wall into the grass below. He did not survive the fall.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: 2 bodies found in Hardee County after SUV swept away in floodwaters

ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. - Authorities say two people were found dead in Hardee County after an SUV was swept away by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened Friday, Sept. 30, when three men from Jacksonville were driving on flooded Sweetwater Road in the area of the Charlie Creek Bridge.
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Driver crashes into Alachua tow yard at high speed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a high-speed wreck in Alachua at a towing company. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck off of Peggy Road around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The car tore through a fence at A-1 towing in the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
recordpatriot.com

Jacksonville man injured when car goes through yards, hits pedestrian and house

A Jacksonville man was taken to the hospital after his car went through several West State Street yards, struck a pedestrian, and stopped after hitting a house. Police said Michael J. McClaughlin, 34, of Jacksonville was driving east in the 1200 block of West State Street about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when his car went off the road and through the front yard at 1209 W. State St. It continued across the yard at 1203 W. State St., where it damaged bushes, and then through the front yard at 1153 W. State St.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County

UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus. Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ESPN 690

Clay County authorities search for two missing teens

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating two missing teens in the Orange Park area. 17-year-old Catherine Elizabeth Kelly and 16-year-old Kayla Jo Hout both left Paddock Lane off of Blanding Boulevard around midnight Tuesday and have not been seen since.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Motorcyclist thrown from vehicle in Lake County crash, hit and killed in second crash, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist from Leesburg is dead after being thrown from his vehicle in a crash on Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 57-year-old Leesburg man was driving his Harley Davidson northbound on County Road 473 when a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 59-year-old Leesburg man driving southbound on County Road 473 attempted to make a left turn into gas station parking lot, traveling into the path of the motorcycle, troopers said.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Disaster area’: Residents in Daytona Beach neighborhood coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Six-foot-tall piles of damaged furniture laid on the streets of Daytona Beach’s Midtown neighborhood Tuesday. Many people lost everything after Hurricane Ian, with their houses and vehicles completely flooded. Residents in the Daytona Beach neighborhood near Campbell Middle School said that the floodwaters did...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Missing: Police search for 7-year-old boy last seen in Lakewood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 7-year-old boy is missing on Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in the Lakewood area. Officers responded to the area of University Boulevard West and Patsy Anne Drive in reference to a missing little boy around 8 a.m.. Family members said Liam Clifton walked away from home and has not been seen since.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

