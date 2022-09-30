Read full article on original website
"It was shocking": Neighbors push for action after two die in Cracker Swamp Road car crash during Hurricane Ian
EAST PALATKA, Fla. — Five glowing flowers and a baseball cap form a memorial for two lives lost on Cracker Swamp Road on Friday during Hurricane Ian flooding. For some neighbors, it's two lives that could've been easily saved, and if anything, they're hoping it's a call to action.
Bus driver en route to Douglas Anderson cited for careless driving following crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A school bus was involved in a crash while carrying students to Douglas Anderson School of the Arts on Wednesday morning. The driver was cited for carless driving, according to officials. Around 8:15 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a school bus...
Man falls off Shave Bridge following crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 46-year-old Yulee man is dead after he fell from a Fernandina Bridge on Wednesday. The Florida Highway Patrol says the man had a medical issue as he was driving a U-Haul truck eastbound on State Road 200 crossing the ICW Bridge. He ran off the road and collided into the concrete barrier. FHP says the man then got out of the vehicle and leaned on the barrier before falling more than 50 feet over the wall into the grass below. He did not survive the fall.
Students injured in school bus, box truck crash north of downtown Jacksonville
Jacksonville, Fl — Just before 8 a.m. this morning, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a collision involving a school bus that occurred on I-95 Southbound and 8th Street in downtown Jacksonville. A school bus filled with 35 students from Douglas Anderson School of the Arts collided into the...
FHP: 2 bodies found in Hardee County after SUV swept away in floodwaters
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. - Authorities say two people were found dead in Hardee County after an SUV was swept away by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened Friday, Sept. 30, when three men from Jacksonville were driving on flooded Sweetwater Road in the area of the Charlie Creek Bridge.
Body found in Hardee County floodwaters possibly Jacksonville passenger from SUV that was swept away
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to determine if a body found in floodwaters in Hardee County was a person from inside an SUV that was swept away amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Troopers said it happened on Sept. 30 when an SUV was...
FHP: Motorcyclists, including firefighter, face felony charges of eluding law enforcement
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says it clocked two motorcyclists in Jacksonville over the weekend traveling at speeds over 100 mph on area highways. Both were stopped, FHP said, and face felony charges of eluding police. According to FHP, Roderic Brown, 33, sped past a trooper Saturday...
Driver crashes into Alachua tow yard at high speed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a high-speed wreck in Alachua at a towing company. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck off of Peggy Road around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The car tore through a fence at A-1 towing in the...
Jacksonville man injured when car goes through yards, hits pedestrian and house
A Jacksonville man was taken to the hospital after his car went through several West State Street yards, struck a pedestrian, and stopped after hitting a house. Police said Michael J. McClaughlin, 34, of Jacksonville was driving east in the 1200 block of West State Street about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when his car went off the road and through the front yard at 1209 W. State St. It continued across the yard at 1203 W. State St., where it damaged bushes, and then through the front yard at 1153 W. State St.
Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County
UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus. Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.
No injuries reported in Clay County School special needs bus crash in Middleburg
A Clay County District Schools special need bus was involved in a collision Tuesday morning. No injuries reported.Getty Images. A Clay County District Schools school bus with four passengers, including special needs students, was involved in a collision at approximately 8:02 a.m. Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported.
Police: Neighbors try to save man drowning in retention pond in Jacksonville, later found dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple people called 911 when they heard a man yelling for help, struggling to swim in a retention pond around 5 a.m. in the 8500 block of Southside Boulevard Tuesday morning. But he did not survive. A Good Samaritan jumped in the water to try to...
Clay County authorities search for two missing teens
JACKSONVILLE, FL. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating two missing teens in the Orange Park area. 17-year-old Catherine Elizabeth Kelly and 16-year-old Kayla Jo Hout both left Paddock Lane off of Blanding Boulevard around midnight Tuesday and have not been seen since.
Motorcyclist thrown from vehicle in Lake County crash, hit and killed in second crash, FHP says
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist from Leesburg is dead after being thrown from his vehicle in a crash on Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 57-year-old Leesburg man was driving his Harley Davidson northbound on County Road 473 when a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 59-year-old Leesburg man driving southbound on County Road 473 attempted to make a left turn into gas station parking lot, traveling into the path of the motorcycle, troopers said.
‘Disaster area’: Residents in Daytona Beach neighborhood coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Six-foot-tall piles of damaged furniture laid on the streets of Daytona Beach’s Midtown neighborhood Tuesday. Many people lost everything after Hurricane Ian, with their houses and vehicles completely flooded. Residents in the Daytona Beach neighborhood near Campbell Middle School said that the floodwaters did...
Ocala police and Marion County deputies rescue FHP vehicle stuck in flood waters
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office pulled a Florida Highway patrol car from flooded waters, according to a Facebook post by Ocala police. The trooper was in the car on Thursday evening when the road washed out, according to the...
JSO Dive Team pulls body from pond after witnesses hear man screaming at complex on Jacksonville’s Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead in a pond on Jacksonville’s Southside Tuesday morning after witnesses called 911 when they heard screaming coming from the water, said Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit Sgt. James Hopely. Witnesses called 911 around 4:57 a.m. after they heard a...
Man shot in domestic dispute in Orange Park, Clay County police say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot Monday morning on Kiowa Avenue in Orange Park. STORY: More than a dozen Navy sailors return to families after 6-month deployment. According to detectives, deputies responded to a call about a domestic...
Missing: Police search for 7-year-old boy last seen in Lakewood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 7-year-old boy is missing on Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in the Lakewood area. Officers responded to the area of University Boulevard West and Patsy Anne Drive in reference to a missing little boy around 8 a.m.. Family members said Liam Clifton walked away from home and has not been seen since.
‘Washed away in an instant’: 62-year-old Daytona Beach Shores restaurant swept away by Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla — A portion of a popular restaurant at the Sunglow Pier in Daytona Beach Shores was washed away by Hurricane Ian. Managers at Crabby Joe’s said the restaurant is holding on by a thread, with the dining room barely intact and most of the pier gone.
