Related
TechRadar
Hellraiser (2022) release date and time: how to watch the new movie from anywhere
The much-anticipated reimagining of Clive Barker’s The Hellbound Heart, the basis of the author’s own film adaptation that stunned the world in 1987, has finally landed. That means Pinhead and the Cenobites are back and looking for a new batch of souls to play with. You can watch Hellraiser (2022) online from release with a subscription to Hulu. Below we'll explain how to catch the movie from anywhere, and when and what time it's released.
TechRadar
How to watch The Bear: stream one of the best the comedy-dramas of the year
High-pressure kitchen comedy The Bear has been lauded and quickly renewed for a second season. Starring Jeremy Allen White, the show portrays a shiny NYC fine-dining chef who must return to his hometown of Chicago to take over his family's rundown sandwich deli after the death of his brother. The entire first season is now available to binge-watch all over the world. Here's how to watch The Bear online in the US and beyond.
TechRadar
How to watch The Real Love Boat online from anywhere
Love Island looks like it may have romantic reality show rival sailing its way, with The Real Love Boat set to hit the high seas on CBS. Offering something of a 1970s twist on the format, the show is based on the hit romantic comedy series The Love Boat which aired on CBS and around the world for over a decade. Read on to find out how you can watch The Real Love Boat online and stream the new season no matter where you are in the world right now.
TechRadar
100% on Rotten Tomatoes: 7 new critically-acclaimed dramas you may have missed
There is just so much TV. Not just TV, but good TV. It feels like a new prestige series (shows with A-list talent and enormous budgets) launches every single week. Between Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and the myriad of more conventional broadcasters, it feels impossible to keep up with it. So how do you decide what to watch? Just how do you narrow this vast selection down? Well, there's one easy way, you can lean on the critics. And helpfully, all their responses are collated and averaged out by Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).
RELATED PEOPLE
TechRadar
Avengers: Secret Wars has reportedly found its lead writer
Marvel Studios has seemingly tapped Loki season 1 head writer Michael Waldron to pen the script for Avengers: Secret Wars. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Waldron – who also worked on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – has been drafted in to write the sixth Avengers movie. No director has been officially approached to helm Secret Wars yet.
TechRadar
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer confirms identity of new Black Panther
Potential spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally arrived – and it appears to confirm who will assume the Black Panther mantle in the highly anticipated sequel. Released on October 3 to coincide with tickets for the forthcoming Marvel...
TechRadar
Unihertz Titan Slim review
Having a physical keyboard is the primary selling point of the Titan slim, and that feature reduces the screen size by about 25%. If you wonder why Blackberry didn’t succeed, some of the caveats are revealed by this product. Two-minute review. Before Android and iOS ate the phone market,...
TechRadar
PlayStation Stars has an ultra-exclusive Diamond tier, according to datamine
It looks like the PlayStation Stars reward scheme has an elusive 'Diamond' tier that's invite-only, according to a datamine of the system. The PlayStation Stars reward scheme comes to PS5 this month in the West, offering goodies like digital collectibles to players who complete challenges across some of the best PS5 games. It was known that the reward scheme would feature four tiers of escalating value, but details of a datamine of the PlayStation mobile app show there could be a secret fifth.
