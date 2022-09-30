Walden, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Walden.

The West Grand High School volleyball team will have a game with North Park High School on September 30, 2022, 09:00:00. West Grand High School North Park High School September 30, 2022 09:00:00 Middle School Girls Volleyball

The Caprock Academy High School volleyball team will have a game with North Park High School on September 30, 2022, 13:00:00. Caprock Academy High School North Park High School September 30, 2022 13:00:00 Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball