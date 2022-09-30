Walden, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Walden.
The West Grand High School volleyball team will have a game with North Park High School on September 30, 2022, 09:00:00.
West Grand High School
North Park High School
September 30, 2022
09:00:00
Middle School Girls Volleyball
The Caprock Academy High School volleyball team will have a game with North Park High School on September 30, 2022, 13:00:00.
Caprock Academy High School
North Park High School
September 30, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Caprock Academy High School volleyball team will have a game with North Park High School on September 30, 2022, 14:00:00.
Caprock Academy High School
North Park High School
September 30, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
