Austin, TX

Austin Monitor

Parks board recommends Brodie Oaks development

Last week, the Parks and Recreation Board voted to recommend the Brodie Oaks planned unit development as superior to City Council, contingent on the applicant complying with a list of board recommendations concerning public access to the on-site park and related facilities. The proposed PUD, located at Loop 360 and...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Toll road agency, tech firm square off in court

At the end of a lengthy hearing Tuesday, Judge Eric Shepperd of Travis County Court at Law No. 2 told lawyers for the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority and the technology company suing the agency he would be back with a decision as soon as possible on whether the toll road authority must repair drainage problems related to construction of the U.S. Highway 183 toll road.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Feedback fueling progress on redevelopment of blocks 16 and 18 downtown

Residents along the eastern edge of downtown Austin have had many, many opportunities through the years to share their thoughts about how the city should redevelop two blocks on East 11th Street, with not a lot to show for it. But leaders of the new quasi-governmental body leading the development process now insist change is afoot, with a request for proposals expected to be completed by the end of the year and private developers submitting their plans for evaluation next year.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
Austin Monitor

Six weeks out from controversial base rate review hearings, Austin Energy proposes yet another rate hike

Despite the welcome relief of cooler temperatures, there appears to be no end in sight for Austin Energy’s woes, as the utility tackles yet another unpopular rate change. As the base rate review case approaches City Hall, Austin Energy has announced that its annual reinstatement of the power supply adjustment charge could mean another hike in energy rates come November. With significant changes to base rates also pending, City Council opted to postpone the matter to its Oct. 13 meeting for further discussion.
AUSTIN, TX
FMX 94.5

Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain

I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
LUBBOCK, TX
Austin Monitor

TipSheet: Austin City Council, 9.29.22

Unlike the past few meetings, today’s City Council meeting looks almost reasonable. For one thing, Council members aren’t scheduled to disappear into an executive session, which should free up some time. In this TipSheet, we’ve collected the things we’re betting will be worth following. Those who want to decide for themselves can check out the entire agenda.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Is Austin still weird?

As four local politicians – Travis County Judge Andy Brown, County Attorney Delia Garza, Mayor Steve Adler and state Rep. Sheryl Cole – attempted to answer Austin American-Statesman reporter Ryan Autullo’s question at the Texas Tribune Festival Saturday, they reflected on their introductions to Austin. During Delia...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Landmark commission OKs Stenger demolition

An A.D. Stenger-designed home in South Austin is headed for demolition with the unanimous consent of the city’s Historic Landmark Commission. Normally, this would be an unusual move by the city commission entrusted with evaluating the city’s historic buildings. However, changes to the building in the 1990s and resistance to historic preservation by the owner made the case for preservation a tough fight.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Workers demand labor protections at Austin Energy base rate rally

It was an unusually lively morning outside Austin Energy Headquarters last Saturday, as a coalition of workers, environmentalists and community leaders gathered to air their grievances with the publicly owned utility. With a potential increase to residential rates on the horizon, the Texas Climate Jobs Action Fund led the diverse...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Here’s a breakdown of Travis County’s budget for 2023

The Travis County Commissioners Court approved a $1.52 billion budget for 2023 Tuesday that reduces the average homeowner’s property taxes by about $18 a year, and adds funding for gun violence prevention programs, higher wages for county employees and housing initiatives. It also increases funding for education and health...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
