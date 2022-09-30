ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

President Biden approves South Carolina emergency declaration as state braces for Hurricane Ian

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wElNv_0iGCHmGU00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden on Thursday approved an emergency declaration and federal assistance for South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in the state.

The storm, which re-strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Thursday evening, is expected to lash the coast throughout the day Friday, bringing heavy rain, storm surge, coastal flooding, and gusty winds.

Coping with storm-related anxiety

“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the State of South Carolina and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Ian beginning on September 25, 2022, and continuing,” an announcement from the White House said.

The move authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts to help those affected by the storm.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday , activating the state’s emergency operations plan and enabling state agencies to prepare for the storm’s impacts.

The move also suspends some regulations that could slow the distribution of goods and services and allows the state to receive federal assistance.

Charleston leaders preparing for heavy flooding from Ian

Both a hurricane warning and storm surge warning are in place for the entire South Carolina coastline.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Lawmakers: Those responsible for South Carolina ‘swatting’ calls will be prosecuted

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities across South Carolina are investigating fake phone calls that disrupted several schools in the state on Wednesday. State Reps. Wendell Gilliard and Marvin Pendarvis warned those guilty of making false calls to law enforcement of active shooters at high schools throughout the state – including one at Burke High School […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Joe Biden
WCBD Count on 2

Pawleys Island recovering after Hurricane Ian

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina, coastal communities have been picking up the pieces. That includes Pawleys Island, which is 13 miles north of Georgetown, where the storm made landfall. The island was heavily impacted by the hurricane. Storm surge inundated the island impacting roadways, […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DHEC: Beware of mold after Hurricane Ian flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If your home suffered flood damage during Hurricane Ian, state health officials say you should ensure your residence does not fall victim to mold. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) said those who experienced flooding should not re-enter their home until it is safe to do so […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WATCH: Gov. McMaster assesses damage at Pawleys Island pier

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster visited the Pawley Island Pier with local leaders Saturday to assess hurricane damage. Hurricane Ian battered the South Carolina coast Friday. It made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane just after 2 p.m. Pawleys Island Police Department reported that strong winds and waves […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Hurricanes#Election State#State Of Emergency#Politics Federal#Politics State#Disaster Management#Politics Whitehouse#Hurricane Ian#The White House
WCBD Count on 2

Stranded shrimp trawler has ties to Lowcountry

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry family is working on getting a boat back into the water after family members said they were heartbroken when it was grounded by Hurricane Ian. It’s a sight that is gaining national attention, a shrimp trawler stranded on the Myrtle Beach coastline. “It’s hard to understand unless you’ve […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Joe Cunningham to host campaign event in Charleston Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) –  As the race for governor heats up, South Carolina Democratic Governor nominee, Joe Cunningham will host a campaign rally on Tuesday night at Charleston Pour House. According to Cunningham’s office, the gubernatorial candidate will be in Charleston Tuesday night for a campaign event. ‘Rally The Vote’ will kick off at 5:30 […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Environment
WCBD Count on 2

Local students to clean debris on IOP following Hurricane Ian

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Students will help clean up debris on Lowcountry beaches following Hurricane Ian this week. Lowcountry Connections Academy will host a beach clean-up on the Isle of Palms to collect debris and litter from Hurricane Ian. Lowcountry Connections Academy is a tuition-free online public school for K-12 students across the state. The […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Hurricane Ian brings strong winds, flooding to Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane just after 2:00 p.m. Friday, bringing with it damaging winds and flooding throughout the Lowcountry. The strong winds began Thursday night, but conditions really began to deteriorate around 9:00 a.m. Friday as some of the hurricane’s worst bands […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

When will my yard debris be picked up?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian walloped the South Carolina coast on Friday, and in the immediate hours after the winds subsided, Lowcountry residents rushed outside to take stock of their yards. Now, after days of sawing limbs and raking leaves, residents may be wondering what to do with all that debris and when it will […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy