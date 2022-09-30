Read full article on original website
Ukraine news – live: Russia warns of more land grabs after four regions annexed
The Kremlin hinted that it could have plans to annexe more regions of Ukraine.It comes after Vladimir Putin signed a law to incorporate four partially-occupied regions of southern Ukraine – the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Luhansk People’s Republic, and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – into Russia.It’s the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least 50 years.Kyiv said the act was of a “collective madhouse” at a time when Russian forces have been fleeing front lines.But the Kremlin suggested it’s eyeing up more regions to “reclaim”. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters that Russia will...
Myanmar court hands Japanese journalist 10-year prison term
BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has handed a 10-year prison sentence to a Japanese journalist who was arrested after filming an anti-government protest in July, a Japanese diplomat said Thursday. Tetsuo Kitada, deputy chief of mission of the Japanese Embassy, said Toru Kubota was sentenced Wednesday...
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles amid rising tensions on Korean Peninsula
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into waters off the eastern coast of the Korean Peninsula early Thursday, Japanese officials said.
Arther Cyr: Iran presents an opportunity as well as a challenge
The enormous mass public demonstrations in Iran could bring a change in regime. The fundamentalist Islamic rulers of the nation must be worried. A large number of cities across the country are experiencing the ongoing protests, though estimates of just how many vary. The immediate spark for this important development is the troubling death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman of 22, while in police custody. Authorities allegedly arrested her for improper wearing of the headscarf required...
Myanmar court jails Japanese filmmaker for 10 years
TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A court in military-ruled Myanmar has jailed a Japanese documentary filmmaker for 10 years for violating sedition and communications laws, a Japanese foreign ministry official said on Thursday.
