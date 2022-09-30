Read full article on original website
More storm potential with cooler days to come
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Finally taking a break from the triple-digits however, still remaining warmer than normal across the Desert Southwest before a cooling trend starts to kick in. Get ready for a warm and humid Thursday as more moisture returns within the area tomorrow. Our dew points will...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and breezy days coming for the area
As temperatures take a slight cool down over the next week, winds of up to 20 miles per hour could be coming to the Yuma area. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Storm chances will continue over the higher terrain through early next week as a weak upper low takes shape and becomes centered over the northern Gulf of California. Some of those days, the lower deserts will also have storm chances. At this time, the most likely days will be Thursday and Saturday. High temperatures will remain near average over south-central AZ and most of southwest AZ a few degrees above west of there, before a modest cooling trend Friday and Saturday.
NBC 11 Weather: The last of triple digit temps?
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Storm chances will continue over the higher terrain through early. next week as a weak upper low takes shape and becomes centered over the northern Gulf of California. Some of those days, the lower deserts will also have storm chances. At this time, the most likely days will be Thursday and Saturday. High temperatures will remain near average over south-central Arizona and most of southwest Arizona a few degrees above west of there, before a modest cooling trend Friday and Saturday.
NBC 11 Weather: Temps on the decline?
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Modest shower and thunderstorm chances will persist over the next. couple days, becoming somewhat more concentrated over higher terrain locations. However, a pesky low pressure system will hover south of the area providing periodic unsettled weather for the remainder of the week. While not all locations will see rainfall, gusty late afternoon and evening outflow winds will be common many days this week. Otherwise, temperatures will remain near to slightly above.
San Luis Police Department faces delay in delivery of 13 new patrol vehicles
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The automotive chip shortage is affecting the delivery of over 10 patrol vehicles for the San Luis Police Department (SLPD) and officers are having to over-extend the use of the cars they already have. SLPD says the vehicles will help better serve the community,...
Gila Ridge flies by Cibola at Mesa Del Sol
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Monday afternoon Cibola and Gila Ridge continued their school rivalry on the golf course as the girls golf team met at Mesa Del Sol. Gila Ridge won the event with a team score of 213 led by junior Ellie Palmer's 50. Cibola senior Kaiya Cabales finished two strokes back shooting a 52. Gila Ridge seniors Alba Kindelan and Emma Martinez tied for third finishing the day with 54's.
Pet Talk: Meet Bubbles
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet Bubbles!. Bubbles is a 2-year-old female shepherd mix who is very friendly and playful. Bubbles walks well on a leash and is treat-motivated. She gets along well with other dogs who are active and has the same energy level as her. Bubbles enjoys being...
Why an Arizona desalination plant has been idle for 30 years
By volume, the Yuma Desalting Plant is one of the largest in the United States. Completed in 1992, the facility has the capacity to filter 73 million gallons of water per day.
NBC 11 Sports: Rams rise and Crims fall
WELLTON, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - After starting the season 7-0, the Antelope Rams dropped their last two contests. On Tuesday, the Rams hosted the Frogs of Salome Frogs, a team they defeated on the road in four sets on September 13th. On Tuesday night, the Rams finished off...
U.S. citizen arrested for attempting to transport meth
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - At approximately 1:15am on Tuesday, September 27, El Centro Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen. Accordingly, through a press release, the citizen, a 36-year-old male driver, was attempting to smuggle narcotics through an immigration checkpoint. While inspecting his car, a white 2015 Dodge...
Nurse, 28, and her aunt, 60, are killed with their driver after their jeep plunged hundreds of feet over a cliff edge seconds after she posted a final picture of 'thrilling' route during off-road tour of Colorado's San Juan Mountains
An aunt and niece were killed along with their tour driver when their jeep fell off the side of a cliff on a notoriously challenging trail in Colorado's San Juan Mountains on Monday. Tourists Diana Robles, 28 and Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, from Yuma, Arizona, and hired driver Don Fehd, 72,...
