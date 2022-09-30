Read full article on original website
Meyers Mocks Republican ‘Commitment to America’ Pamphlets: ‘Not Helping’ Accusations of Being Trump ‘Cult’ (Video)
Seth Meyers couldn’t help but be amused on Monday night by the fact that the Republican party’s plan for the future of the nation not only fits on a literal pamphlet, but that those pamphlets are being handed out. The late night host joked that that definitely doesn’t help stave off any jokes about Republicans being in a Trump-led cult of personality.
Herschel Walker’s Son Accuses the Senate Candidate of Lying About 2009 Abortion Scandal: ‘It’s Literally His Handwriting’
Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s son, Christian Walker, condemned his father for lying about paying for a girlfriend’s abortion in two videos posted to Twitter Tuesday, calling his father’s alleged lies “atrocious.”. “The abortion part drops yesterday, it’s literally his handwriting in the card, they say they...
‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Mocks Herschel Walker for Reportedly Paying for Girlfriend’s Abortion by Check: To Hide, ‘Pay Cash’ (Video)
”The hypocrisy just strikes you in the face,“ Navarro said. Ana Navarro has a piece of advice for politicians who are attempting to hide potentially damaging financial transactions: use cash. The host of “The View” offered this up to Herschel Walker on Monday, after a report surfaced that the Georgia senate candidate reportedly paid for a former girlfriend’s abortion with a check.
Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal Condemns Trump’s ‘Ugly’ and ‘Reckless’ Rhetoric About ‘Death Wish’ on Mitch McConnell
The notorious right-wing editorial board of Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal issued a rare and sharp condemnation of Donald Trump over the former president’s “reckless” attacks on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying in an online post on Friday that the Kentucky Republican has “a death wish” for approving Democrat-sponsored bills.
‘Morning Joe’ Slams CPAC’s Pro-Putin Tweet as ‘Colossal Mistake': ‘This Was, Believe It or Not, Not Shocking’ (Video)
Responding to the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) since-deleted tweet of pro-Russia rhetoric amid President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of four Ukrainian territories, “Morning Joe” slammed the conservative political organization Monday for making such a “colossal mistake” in the first place. Following up a message...
One America News Turns to Free Broadcasts After Pay-TV Dumps Conservative Channel
One America News is attempting a comeback by leveraging an old technology: the antenna. Bloomberg reports that the pro-Donald Trump conservative channel is aiming to replace the audience it lost after pay-TV providers DirectTV and Verizon dropped it from their lineups. Founder and owner Robert Herring Sr. earlier this year...
Colbert Grills Pelosi for Believing Democrats Will Hold the House: ‘The Polls Still Aren’t Reflecting What You’re Saying’ (Video)
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” had Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as its main guest Monday night, and while she shared enthusiastic optimism that the Democrats “will hold the house” in November’s midterm elections, Colbert was more measured in his assessment. “The polls still...
Trevor Noah Says Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Signals Derailment of Republican Party: ‘Tip of the Iceberg’ (Video)
Trevor Noah thinks the allegations that Herschel Walker paid for his girlfriend’s abortion despite being a pro-life Republican Senate candidate is just “the tip of the iceberg” and signals a larger shift in the political party. “He has multiple allegations of domestic abuse against him including from...
‘Morning Joe': Scarborough Slams Herschel Walker as a Liar and a ‘Deeply Disturbed Man’ Amid Abortion Scandal (Video)
Joe Scarborough called out Georgie Republican senate candidate, Herschel Walker, and his Republican colleagues for his alleged 2009 abortion scandal, lies and abuse. Noting the the Republican party’s silence and at-times explicit rebuttal of the accusations (former president Donald Trump, for one, said, “They are trying to destroy a man who has true greatness in his future”), the “Morning Joe” co-host concluded that “the corruption is complete” and that the GOP’s The Morning Joe host exclaimed Wednesday that “the corruption is complete” for the GOP, but that was “known a long time ago,” since Donald Trump’s first presidential run. He went on to say that the GOP’s behavior is a “good check on where the Republican Party stands” today.
CNN’s Jim Sciutto Off Air for ‘Personal Leave’ After Internal Investigation (Report)
CNN anchor and reporter Jim Sciutto has been off the air this week for a “personal leave” after an investigation by the network related to a serious fall he had earlier this year in Amsterdam, according to reports. Sciutto had been traveling back to the United States after...
"This Is A Luxury In America That Most People Just Don't Have": Americans Are Speaking Up About Things They Want The Rest Of The World To Know
"I went to college with a guy from Germany and this confused him quite a bit when he first got here."
President Caught on Hot Mic Saying ‘No One F–s With a Biden’ After Ron DeSantis Press Conference (Video)
President Joe Biden was caught boasting that “no one f—s with a Biden” on a still-hot mic following a joint press conference with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday. Biden was speaking to Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy, who responded, “Yeah, you got that right.” It’s...
‘The View’ Hosts Torch Dana Loesch for Saying ‘Skanks’ Get Abortions: ‘Exposes Moral Rot’ of Republican Party
Alyssa Farah Griffin called Loesch's words "shameful"
Trump Hits CNN With $475 Million Lawsuit Over ‘Defamatory Labels’ Like ‘Racist,’ ‘Russian Lackey’ and ‘Hitler’
Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN for defamation, seeking $475 million in damages for what he calls a “campaign of libel and slander” for “defamatory labels of ‘racist,’ ‘Russian lackey,’ ‘insurrectionist,’ and ultimately ‘Hitler.”. The lawsuit, filed in a Florida...
Chris Cuomo Vows ‘to Be More Transparent,’ Rejects Left-Right ‘Division’ in News Nation Debut (Video)
Former CNN host touts resume and alludes to, but doesn't elaborate on, the circumstances of his exit
‘The Talk’ Host Natalie Morales Joins CBS News in Correspondent Role
The former Dateline anchors new role will also see her working for the networks 48 Hours
‘The Good Fight': Alan Cumming on the ‘Even Darker’ Fate That Was Planned for Eli Gold
Democratic campaign manager Eli Gold (Alan Cumming) made his debut on “The Good Fight” on Paramount+ over the last two episodes of Season 6, visiting Chicago to deal with tricky legal troubles brought about by a right-wing prosecutor attempting to call him out for interference in the 2020 election. While he was in town, he attended a fundraiser for the Dems, and was nearly killed when a man burst out of a bathroom stall at the event, shouting an anti-Jewish epithet and shooting Frank Landau, who the man had mistaken for Gold. But that wasn’t the original version of the story from showrunners Robert and Michelle King, according to Cumming.
‘Morning Joe': Scarborough Blasts GOP Silence on Trump’s ‘Beyond the Pale’ Attack on Mitch McConnell (Video)
Joe Scarborough blasted GOP silence on Trump’s “beyond the pale” attack on Mitch McConnell, in which he said the Senate Minority Leader had a “death wish” and attacked his wife with racist rhetoric, noting Tuesday that it is “beyond crazy” that more Republicans haven’t condemned the former President’s comments.
The Onion Writes Serious Supreme Court Brief, Which of Course Is Also a Hysterical Parody
Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood
Ryan Nobles Joins NBC News as Capitol Hill Correspondent
The political reporter exits CNN after eight years
