ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Meyers Mocks Republican ‘Commitment to America’ Pamphlets: ‘Not Helping’ Accusations of Being Trump ‘Cult’ (Video)

Seth Meyers couldn’t help but be amused on Monday night by the fact that the Republican party’s plan for the future of the nation not only fits on a literal pamphlet, but that those pamphlets are being handed out. The late night host joked that that definitely doesn’t help stave off any jokes about Republicans being in a Trump-led cult of personality.
POTUS
TheWrap

Herschel Walker’s Son Accuses the Senate Candidate of Lying About 2009 Abortion Scandal: ‘It’s Literally His Handwriting’

Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s son, Christian Walker, condemned his father for lying about paying for a girlfriend’s abortion in two videos posted to Twitter Tuesday, calling his father’s alleged lies “atrocious.”. “The abortion part drops yesterday, it’s literally his handwriting in the card, they say they...
GEORGIA STATE
TheWrap

‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Mocks Herschel Walker for Reportedly Paying for Girlfriend’s Abortion by Check: To Hide, ‘Pay Cash’ (Video)

”The hypocrisy just strikes you in the face,“ Navarro said. Ana Navarro has a piece of advice for politicians who are attempting to hide potentially damaging financial transactions: use cash. The host of “The View” offered this up to Herschel Walker on Monday, after a report surfaced that the Georgia senate candidate reportedly paid for a former girlfriend’s abortion with a check.
GEORGIA STATE
TheWrap

Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal Condemns Trump’s ‘Ugly’ and ‘Reckless’ Rhetoric About ‘Death Wish’ on Mitch McConnell

The notorious right-wing editorial board of Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal issued a rare and sharp condemnation of Donald Trump over the former president’s “reckless” attacks on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying in an online post on Friday that the Kentucky Republican has “a death wish” for approving Democrat-sponsored bills.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe’ Slams CPAC’s Pro-Putin Tweet as ‘Colossal Mistake': ‘This Was, Believe It or Not, Not Shocking’ (Video)

Responding to the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) since-deleted tweet of pro-Russia rhetoric amid President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of four Ukrainian territories, “Morning Joe” slammed the conservative political organization Monday for making such a “colossal mistake” in the first place. Following up a message...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe': Scarborough Slams Herschel Walker as a Liar and a ‘Deeply Disturbed Man’ Amid Abortion Scandal (Video)

Joe Scarborough called out Georgie Republican senate candidate, Herschel Walker, and his Republican colleagues for his alleged 2009 abortion scandal, lies and abuse. Noting the the Republican party’s silence and at-times explicit rebuttal of the accusations (former president Donald Trump, for one, said, “They are trying to destroy a man who has true greatness in his future”), the “Morning Joe” co-host concluded that “the corruption is complete” and that the GOP’s The Morning Joe host exclaimed Wednesday that “the corruption is complete” for the GOP, but that was “known a long time ago,” since Donald Trump’s first presidential run. He went on to say that the GOP’s behavior is a “good check on where the Republican Party stands” today.
GEORGIA STATE
TheWrap

‘The Good Fight': Alan Cumming on the ‘Even Darker’ Fate That Was Planned for Eli Gold

Democratic campaign manager Eli Gold (Alan Cumming) made his debut on “The Good Fight” on Paramount+ over the last two episodes of Season 6, visiting Chicago to deal with tricky legal troubles brought about by a right-wing prosecutor attempting to call him out for interference in the 2020 election. While he was in town, he attended a fundraiser for the Dems, and was nearly killed when a man burst out of a bathroom stall at the event, shouting an anti-Jewish epithet and shooting Frank Landau, who the man had mistaken for Gold. But that wasn’t the original version of the story from showrunners Robert and Michelle King, according to Cumming.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy