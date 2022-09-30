Residents along the eastern edge of downtown Austin have had many, many opportunities through the years to share their thoughts about how the city should redevelop two blocks on East 11th Street, with not a lot to show for it. But leaders of the new quasi-governmental body leading the development process now insist change is afoot, with a request for proposals expected to be completed by the end of the year and private developers submitting their plans for evaluation next year.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO