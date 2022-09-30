Read full article on original website
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Parks board recommends Brodie Oaks development
Last week, the Parks and Recreation Board voted to recommend the Brodie Oaks planned unit development as superior to City Council, contingent on the applicant complying with a list of board recommendations concerning public access to the on-site park and related facilities. The proposed PUD, located at Loop 360 and...
District 5 Council candidates chat with the ‘Monitor’: Part I
District 5 will choose a new City Council member this November. Ann Kitchen was elected to a first term in 2015 and ran a second time unopposed in 2019. The environmentalist and attorney was known for her pragmatic approach and tireless commitment to public engagement. Term limits prohibit Kitchen from...
As affordability concerns linger, Planning Commission postpones enviro code changes
The Planning Commission postponed a vote Tuesday on a complex package of environmental and water quality code amendments. Commissioners say much work remains to understand the full impact of the changes, especially as they relate to housing affordability. While many code changes are proposed, the biggest include requiring enhanced “functional...
Nonprofit groups getting $20M in Project Connect funds to prevent displacement
The city has named the 14 nonprofit organizations that will use $20 million in funds from Project Connect to enact community-level programs to prevent displacement as the massive transit system moves forward. Last week, the city’s Affordable Housing Finance Corporation approved the awards, which will be drawn from the $300...
Toll road agency, tech firm square off in court
At the end of a lengthy hearing Tuesday, Judge Eric Shepperd of Travis County Court at Law No. 2 told lawyers for the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority and the technology company suing the agency he would be back with a decision as soon as possible on whether the toll road authority must repair drainage problems related to construction of the U.S. Highway 183 toll road.
Six weeks out from controversial base rate review hearings, Austin Energy proposes yet another rate hike
Despite the welcome relief of cooler temperatures, there appears to be no end in sight for Austin Energy’s woes, as the utility tackles yet another unpopular rate change. As the base rate review case approaches City Hall, Austin Energy has announced that its annual reinstatement of the power supply adjustment charge could mean another hike in energy rates come November. With significant changes to base rates also pending, City Council opted to postpone the matter to its Oct. 13 meeting for further discussion.
Submit your questions and join us for forums with the candidates running for Austin City Council
Ahead of early voting for this November’s elections, KUT and the Austin Monitor will host forums with the candidates running for five seats on City Council. If you’re not sure, you can find out if you live in a Council district that’s up for grabs this year here.
Ethics commission shelves lobbying complaint against Austin Pets Alive! employee
The Ethics Review Commission has opted not to move forward with a lobbying complaint against a member of the city’s Animal Advisory Commission who also works in a governmental affairs job for Austin Pets Alive. Last week the ethics commission voted 4-4 on a motion that would have forwarded...
Planning Commission OKs Vertical Mixed-Use zoning on East Cesar Chavez site
The Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended approval of Vertical Mixed-Use (VMU) zoning for a property along East Cesar Chavez Street, moving a planned mixed-use residential development one step forward. The project at 3020 E. Cesar Chavez St. could have around 185 units of housing – 19 of which would be...
Feedback fueling progress on redevelopment of blocks 16 and 18 downtown
Residents along the eastern edge of downtown Austin have had many, many opportunities through the years to share their thoughts about how the city should redevelop two blocks on East 11th Street, with not a lot to show for it. But leaders of the new quasi-governmental body leading the development process now insist change is afoot, with a request for proposals expected to be completed by the end of the year and private developers submitting their plans for evaluation next year.
Austin ISD school board approves protections for construction workers ahead of bond election
The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees has signed off on a resolution to improve labor standards for any construction projects on district property. The board approved the measure at a meeting Thursday. The trustees passed the measure ahead of the 2022 school bond election in November. If voters...
Council likely to vote on negotiation only for Aspen Heights deal
At Tuesday’s work session, City Council members praised a proposed final agreement with Aspen Heights Partners for a large development at 1215 Red River St. and 606 East 12th St., formerly known as HealthSouth. They were particularly appreciative of the fact that the development will include 921 new apartments as well as other amenities, such as a child care center and a live music venue. But Council Member Kathie Tovo proposed only approving negotiations with the developer, requiring staff to return to Council for the final OK on executing the 99-year lease and development agreement.
TipSheet: Austin City Council, 9.29.22
Unlike the past few meetings, today’s City Council meeting looks almost reasonable. For one thing, Council members aren’t scheduled to disappear into an executive session, which should free up some time. In this TipSheet, we’ve collected the things we’re betting will be worth following. Those who want to decide for themselves can check out the entire agenda.
Initial music census findings show changing landscape for Austin creatives
Early findings from a recent census of the Austin music community show some improvements in the state of local creatives, though there are still areas of concern for music stakeholders. At Monday’s meeting of the Music Commission, a presentation from Sound Music Cities founder Don Pitts offered a glimpse of...
County gets scoop on supportive housing construction plans
Last week, Health and Human Services updated the Commissioners Court on the Travis County Supportive Housing Initiative, a $110 million, American Rescue Plan Act-funded project to bring housing to very low-income residents. Much of the commissioners’ discussion centered on making sure that the county funding was going toward housing for tenants with track records of homelessness, making at or below 30 percent of the area median income.
City, police union seek a new contract before May election, when oversight is on the ballot
With Austin voters set to vote on whether to expand civilian oversight of the police department in May, the city of Austin and the Austin Police Association reaffirmed their commitment to finalizing a new labor contract before the spring election, despite persistent disagreements about what oversight should look like. “We...
Environmental Commission recommends watershed code changes despite equity concerns
At its regular meeting last week, the Environmental Commission voted to recommend a group of watershed-related Land Development Code changes to City Council, along with a set of recommendations on public engagement and equity. The amendments to Title 25 of city code make much-needed updates to regulations around stormwater drainage,...
Watershed Protection delivers long-awaited report on trash in creeks
The Environmental Commission heard a long-awaited presentation on trash in Austin creeks at its meeting last week. Two years ago, in response to a City Council direction, the Watershed Protection Department launched a comprehensive study on trash, including dockless mobility devices, and other contaminant buildup in city waterways. The Watershed...
Here’s a breakdown of Travis County’s budget for 2023
The Travis County Commissioners Court approved a $1.52 billion budget for 2023 Tuesday that reduces the average homeowner’s property taxes by about $18 a year, and adds funding for gun violence prevention programs, higher wages for county employees and housing initiatives. It also increases funding for education and health...
Esperanza’s hiatus underscores city’s lack of shelter options for homeless campers
The staff at the Camp Esperanza site in Southeast Austin that is currently under construction to provide permanent small homes to formerly homeless residents acknowledge they will likely continue to receive visits from people they are unable to help for another two to three months. Although the site is currently...
