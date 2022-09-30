ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oaktown, IN

Daviess County Arrests From the Weekend

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Jasper woman Saturday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Above or Equal to .15. Kayla Collins is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 19-year-old Nickolas Wolfe of Washington...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Local man jailed for rape

A Knox County man has been charged with Rape. According to jail logs, 41-year-old Mark Meylor of Oaktown was booked into the Knox County Security Center on the charge at 10:30-pm Thursday. No bond was set.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Daviess County Arrest Report

Osiel Perez Jr., 33, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. Bond was set at $7,500 and bond was posted. Jesse Brown, 38, of Montgomery, was arrested on a count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. Bond was set at $10,000.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Vincennes Drug Bust

On Monday, 09-26-2022, at approximately 6:12 PM, officers with the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 300 block of Shelby in reference to a firearm possibly being discharged. At the conclusion of the investigation, Christopher C. Johnson was placed under arrest for Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of...
VINCENNES, IN
New Management Layer Coming to GSH EMS Service

Good Samaritan Hospital EMS plans to staff its latest layer of management personnel as early as today. GSH EMS director Tim Benningfield told the Knox County Commissioners he plans to name two supervisors and five team leaders for the crews working on the Hospital’s ambulance service. Benningfield also reports...
VINCENNES, IN
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
Two Woman Arrested After Verbal Argument Turned Physical

The Evansville Police Department responded to a call on Richardt Avenue early Sunday morning regarding an assault. Police say they were waved down by Jacqueline Drewry accusing Angelic Mauck of assaulting her. She says she was sleeping in bed when Mauck came in and attacked her with scissors. Officials say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
FALL LARGE ITEM DISPOSAL DAY ANNOUNCED FOR VINCENNES

Vincennes City Officials announced Monday afternoon that they will be teaming up with Republic Services for a pair of large item disposal days. Officials say October 15th and 22nd will be the days of the pickup at the Republic Services location on North 2nd Street. The pickup on those days will take place between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Photo identification is required showing you are a Vincennes City Resident.
VINCENNES, IN
VINCENNES CITY OFFICES CLOSED MONDAY FOR COLUMBUS DAY

City Offices in Vincennes on Monday will be closed for the Columbus Day holiday. The Board of Works and City Council meetings that would normally happen on that day have been moved to Wednesday. The City’s trash pick is not affected, but Recycling for the day will not be collected next Monday.
VINCENNES, IN
GSH Making Masking Optional on Their Campus

Good Samaritan Hospital has started a masking-optional policy for its campus locations in Vincennes. The change is due to new guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control.. The rule is due to lower Covid-19 transmission in the community. If needed, the masking requirement can be put back into place.
VINCENNES, IN
TOC DIRECT MEDIA TEAMING UP WITH LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS FOR COATS FOR KIDS DRIVE

TOC Direct Media, along with the Salvation Army in Knox County, are working together today in the annual Coats for Kids Drive. The Drive is going on throughout the day in Vincennes on the front porch of the Breevort House, located at 6th and Busseron Street. Meanwhile in Washington, coats will be collected from 8 am until 5 this evening at the TOC Direct Media Office, located at 3 East Van Trees Street. Coats in Washington will be donated to Westminster Presbyterian Church for distribution.
VINCENNES, IN
WASHINGTON AVENUE PROJECT STARTS NEXT YEAR

Vincennes City Officials are preparing for next construction season and one of the major projects that will be starting next year involves improvements to Washington Avenue. Officials say that once the work is complete, there will be new cross walks, new side walks, and bike lanes on the roadway. The first phase of the Washington Avenue project starts at Emison Avenue and heads out to Belle Crossing. Phase two of that project is projected to start in 2026 and affects Emison Avenue to Saint Clair Street.
VINCENNES, IN
Knox County Local Income Tax Increases

The deduction for Knox County’s Local Income Tax — or LIT — is now one and three quarters cents per dollar of income. The rate is up a half-cent from the earlier county tax levy. The extra funding is for public safety issues — including subsidizing County...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
VU Campus Security Test Planned for Near Future

Vincennes University and Knox County Emergency Management Agency officials are programming and testing a new outdoor warning system on the campus. The tests will happen when the system is ready. They will alert the public when it will be set off. AT that time, it will be part of the setup process, and not an emergency on campus.
VINCENNES, IN
USI warns of snakes in the area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are warning the campus of snakes in the area. Officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. Students and staff are told to be aware and on the lookout on trails and grassy areas.

