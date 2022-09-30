Vincennes City Officials are preparing for next construction season and one of the major projects that will be starting next year involves improvements to Washington Avenue. Officials say that once the work is complete, there will be new cross walks, new side walks, and bike lanes on the roadway. The first phase of the Washington Avenue project starts at Emison Avenue and heads out to Belle Crossing. Phase two of that project is projected to start in 2026 and affects Emison Avenue to Saint Clair Street.

