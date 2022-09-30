Read full article on original website
Related
wuzr.com
Daviess County Arrests From the Weekend
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Jasper woman Saturday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Above or Equal to .15. Kayla Collins is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 19-year-old Nickolas Wolfe of Washington...
vincennespbs.org
Local man jailed for rape
A Knox County man has been charged with Rape. According to jail logs, 41-year-old Mark Meylor of Oaktown was booked into the Knox County Security Center on the charge at 10:30-pm Thursday. No bond was set.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Osiel Perez Jr., 33, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. Bond was set at $7,500 and bond was posted. Jesse Brown, 38, of Montgomery, was arrested on a count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. Bond was set at $10,000.
wamwamfm.com
Vincennes Drug Bust
On Monday, 09-26-2022, at approximately 6:12 PM, officers with the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 300 block of Shelby in reference to a firearm possibly being discharged. At the conclusion of the investigation, Christopher C. Johnson was placed under arrest for Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wuzr.com
Paving Planned for Daviess County Road Today
The Daviess County Highway Department advises County Road 800 North will be closed today (Wednesday) between County Roads 650 East and 475 East for paving. 800 North will be closed from 7:30 A.M. until 5:00 P.M.
Affidavit reveals new details in Evansville toddler’s death
(WEHT) - A probable cause affidavit from Evansville Police is providing more information after a man was charged with neglect of a dependent causing death on Wednesday.
wuzr.com
New Management Layer Coming to GSH EMS Service
Good Samaritan Hospital EMS plans to staff its latest layer of management personnel as early as today. GSH EMS director Tim Benningfield told the Knox County Commissioners he plans to name two supervisors and five team leaders for the crews working on the Hospital’s ambulance service. Benningfield also reports...
14news.com
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
IN THIS ARTICLE
104.1 WIKY
Two Woman Arrested After Verbal Argument Turned Physical
The Evansville Police Department responded to a call on Richardt Avenue early Sunday morning regarding an assault. Police say they were waved down by Jacqueline Drewry accusing Angelic Mauck of assaulting her. She says she was sleeping in bed when Mauck came in and attacked her with scissors. Officials say...
wuzr.com
FALL LARGE ITEM DISPOSAL DAY ANNOUNCED FOR VINCENNES
Vincennes City Officials announced Monday afternoon that they will be teaming up with Republic Services for a pair of large item disposal days. Officials say October 15th and 22nd will be the days of the pickup at the Republic Services location on North 2nd Street. The pickup on those days will take place between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Photo identification is required showing you are a Vincennes City Resident.
wuzr.com
VINCENNES CITY OFFICES CLOSED MONDAY FOR COLUMBUS DAY
City Offices in Vincennes on Monday will be closed for the Columbus Day holiday. The Board of Works and City Council meetings that would normally happen on that day have been moved to Wednesday. The City’s trash pick is not affected, but Recycling for the day will not be collected next Monday.
wuzr.com
GSH Making Masking Optional on Their Campus
Good Samaritan Hospital has started a masking-optional policy for its campus locations in Vincennes. The change is due to new guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control.. The rule is due to lower Covid-19 transmission in the community. If needed, the masking requirement can be put back into place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wuzr.com
TOC DIRECT MEDIA TEAMING UP WITH LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS FOR COATS FOR KIDS DRIVE
TOC Direct Media, along with the Salvation Army in Knox County, are working together today in the annual Coats for Kids Drive. The Drive is going on throughout the day in Vincennes on the front porch of the Breevort House, located at 6th and Busseron Street. Meanwhile in Washington, coats will be collected from 8 am until 5 this evening at the TOC Direct Media Office, located at 3 East Van Trees Street. Coats in Washington will be donated to Westminster Presbyterian Church for distribution.
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash on 7th St.
The roadway was closed for a period of time while crews cleaned up a crash involving two vehicles on 7th St. Tuesday.
wuzr.com
WASHINGTON AVENUE PROJECT STARTS NEXT YEAR
Vincennes City Officials are preparing for next construction season and one of the major projects that will be starting next year involves improvements to Washington Avenue. Officials say that once the work is complete, there will be new cross walks, new side walks, and bike lanes on the roadway. The first phase of the Washington Avenue project starts at Emison Avenue and heads out to Belle Crossing. Phase two of that project is projected to start in 2026 and affects Emison Avenue to Saint Clair Street.
Suspicious circumstance report at motel leads to multiple arrests
Evansville Police Department (EPD) arrested two men and a woman when officers were dispatched to Arrowhead motel late Friday night for a report of a suspicious circumstance.
wuzr.com
Knox County Local Income Tax Increases
The deduction for Knox County’s Local Income Tax — or LIT — is now one and three quarters cents per dollar of income. The rate is up a half-cent from the earlier county tax levy. The extra funding is for public safety issues — including subsidizing County...
wuzr.com
VU Campus Security Test Planned for Near Future
Vincennes University and Knox County Emergency Management Agency officials are programming and testing a new outdoor warning system on the campus. The tests will happen when the system is ready. They will alert the public when it will be set off. AT that time, it will be part of the setup process, and not an emergency on campus.
Police release information on Hwy 41 crash that killed one
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the three-car collision that closed down parts of Highway 41 near the weigh station on Thursday at 11:30 a.m
14news.com
USI warns of snakes in the area
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are warning the campus of snakes in the area. Officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. Students and staff are told to be aware and on the lookout on trails and grassy areas.
Comments / 0