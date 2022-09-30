Read full article on original website
With Heating Bills Rising, Here Are 8 Ways to Lower Your Bill This Winter
Here’s something that’ll send a shiver down your spine: Heating your home is going to be noticeably more expensive this winter. In fact, Americans are about to see the largest spike in their heating bills in more than a decade. But we’ve got eight tips to help you lower your own heating bill.
10 Good Habits That Lower Your Energy Bill
We have more electronics than ever today, from cellphone chargers to set-top boxes to air fryers -- the list goes on. On the plus side, some major energy efficiency improvements have been made, such...
If your landlord wants to increase your rent, here are your rights
Inflation is pushing up interest rates. Interest rates are pushing up mortgage costs. There’s talk of a rental supply crisis. This means there’s a good chance your landlord wants to increase your rent. So what are your rights as a renter? That depends on where you live, because residential tenancy laws are determined by state and territory governments. There are, however, many commonalities. Here’s a rundown. When can your landlord raise the rent? In every state and territory there are limits on when and how often your landlord can raise the rent. If you are on a fixed-term lease your rent cannot be increased...
In one tiny German town, nobody worries about energy bills
While most Europeans are watching their energy bills soar as the war in Ukraine drives up the price of natural gas, oil and electricity, the tiny German town of Feldheim has been energy self-sufficient for a decade
Are electric blankets the answer to sky-high energy bills? As UK households look for ways to cut costs amid soaring prices, how the heated appliances may save you money
As wholesale gas prices are on the rise, energy bills in the UK are set to soar, with a typical household's annual payment set to soar. The government has announced an energy price guarantee to help people manage their bills, but from 1 October an average household in the UK will pay rates that equate to £2,500 a year.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Stimulus update: Deadline for $1,000 one-time direct check payment is tomorrow
Maryland residents who are seeking to file a claim for up to $1,000 in student loan debt relief tax credits have until Thursday to submit their paperwork before the state closes the application portal. The tax credit is intended to help eligible residents who took out student loans to pay...
$1,050 Stimulus Checks Being Sent Out In October
In California, there are millions of taxpayers that are supposed to receive a direct payment of up to $1,050 in October in order to fight inflation and the many challenges it continues to bring.
Lower Your Heating Bills by Setting Your Thermostat to This Temperature
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. After a summer that saw temperatures climb to scorching highs, the cooler temperatures of fall and winter may be more welcome than normal across the northern hemisphere this year. With cooler temperatures also come heating bills, which could be higher this year as energy prices climb. Before you crank up your furnace (or heat pump), a quick adjustment to your thermostat can keep your utility bill lower through the winter months.
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
Who Will Receive The Extra $95 Monthly Payment Under SNAP?
There is no disputing that the year 2022 has been particularly difficult for the typical American's wallet. Americans are paying more for basic essentials like food and gas as the inflation rate for August is estimated to be 8.3 percent.
Social Security update: Benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out tomorrow for millions
Select Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive checks worth an average of $1,547 for the month of September, starting Wednesday. Recipients can expect the money to come via direct deposit or a check in the mail, depending on their preferred method of receiving benefits from the Social Security Administration. The checks are doled out on the third Wednesday of every month for individuals who were born from the 11th through the 20th of their birth month.
Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets
The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
Consumers warned Friday is last day paper banknotes can be spent
Friday is the last day that people can use the Bank of England’s paper £20 and £50 notes in shops or to pay businesses. After September 30, the paper banknotes will lose their legal tender status. The paper £20 banknotes featuring economist Adam Smith and the £50...
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place,...
Food Stamps: What is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items...
CONFIRMED: E-Stimulus Payments are Now Available -- We Show You How to Claim Your One Time Payment
The Veracity Report shows you step by step, how to claim yours if you're eligible. The Department of Human Services has officially begun sending out the one-time Cash Assistance payments Georgia Governor Brian Kemp authorized about a month ago.
Credit card company to pay out $3million to Americans – see if you’re eligible for cash
CREDIT card users will get a payout of nearly $3million. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has released a statement revealing that Credit Karma was "deploying dark patterns" as a way to get customers to believe they were pre-approved for credit card offers. The FTC claimed that the consumers were deceived...
Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter
Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate October 2022 SNAP Payments?
If you're wondering when your October Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payment will arrive, you'll have to check with the agency in your state that issues benefits. Although SNAP is...
