“I am sick and tired of elections,” he said. “Mostly, I am tired of all the arguing and nobody really helping us out, just themselves. I don’t trust any of them.”. He was an older man who had dropped by the Elections Office to, as he stated, “remove myself from the voter roll”. In no uncertain terms, he had made his intentions clear, and he was quick to complete the voter cancelation form we provided to him. He thanked us as he handed the form back across the counter and he was out the door.

KINSTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO