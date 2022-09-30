Read full article on original website
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX Hospital’s Marcia Bryant honored by ECU Health
Marcia Bryant, vice-president of Clinical Operations and chief nursing officer at the Outer Banks Hospital, is one of 22 ECU Health nurses honored as part of The North Carolina Great 100. Here are excerpts from the release. Since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses...
WITN
Uptown Brewing Company hosted first annual Uptoberfest
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Uptown Brewing Company held the first annual Uptoberfest after tropical storm Ian moved through eastern North Carolina. Uptoberfest debuted Oct. 1 in downtown Greenville on Evans Street. Uptown Brewing Company partnered with local businesses to bring people together to celebrate Octoberfest with a local twist. The festival put on live music from three bands, games, contests, and new beer releases.
Ayden Elementary School Media Center gets $84.3K grant
AYDEN, N.C. — The media center at Ayden Elementary School, which is under the direction of coordinator Mrs. Tina Mann, was recently awarded an $84,307 grant from the James J. and Mamie Richardson Perkins Trust. The funds will be used to transform the AES Media Center into a more modern, multi-purpose space that will serve […]
Fall festival in Ayden brings community together
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Bringing the community together is the goal of Elm Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church’s annual Fall Festival, which was held in Ayden on Saturday. The festival had a yard sale, bake sale and chicken dinner during the day with an auction taking place in the evening. According to Youth Pastor […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newbernnow.com
Letter from the Editor: New Bern Now to Print a Local Newspaper
New Bern Now (NBN) is excited to announce that we will be printing a local newspaper to serve New Bern, NC and surrounding areas. NBN was founded in 2009 and our mission remains the same, to inform our community. We connect you with the people, places, events, and happenings. We’ve...
piratemedia1.com
ECU, Greenville brace for Hurricane Ian’s impacts
East Carolina University and Greenville, North Carolina, city officials prepare for the potential impacts of the incoming weather created by Hurricane Ian. Greenville’s Public Information Officer Brock Letchworth said the city of Greenville began emergency preparations for storm conditions about a week before NC Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Sept. 28.
piratemedia1.com
After six days, the Pitt County Fair celebration ends
The Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair ended its annual celebration, which started on Sept. 20th and ended on Sept. 25th, at the Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville, North Carolina which offered food, live performances, music, rides and more. The Pitt County fair introduced people to multiple forms of entertainment,...
WITN
Pedestrian hit near ECU campus
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian has been hit on a busy Greenville street near the East Carolina University campus this afternoon. Greenville police said it happened at East 10th Street and Forest Hills Circle. That is the location of a crosswalk at the start of the Green Mill Run Greenway.
RELATED PEOPLE
capitolbroadcasting.com
Rocky Mount Mills To Help Ripe Revival Fight Food Insecurity
Rocky Mount Mills is proudly partnering with a local non-profit to help address food deserts in Eastern NC. Ripe Revival works to “revive communities through food,” attacking food insecurities on multiple fronts. RMM is focused on working with Ripe for Revival in supporting their mobile markets, pay-as-you can market that come to neighborhoods that most need the service.
ECU making operational changes due to Ian
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Due to the anticipated impacts from Hurricane Ian, East Carolina University is making some changes to operations for Friday. Employees will operate under Condition 1 of the UNC System Adverse Weather & Emergency Event policy beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 until Saturday, Oct. 1 at noon. While the University is […]
WRAL
Outside Dining in Little Washington
This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. Fall is the time of year to enjoy the brisk autumn temps, and the weather is perfect to pull on those boots, a light sweater, and sit outside at your favorite restaurant. Washington has some of the best outside seating anywhere, with many restaurants sporting a river view.
Kinston’s ‘Welcome Home’ initiative helping restore the area
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Lending a hand to restore homes and clean up areas of Kinston is the goal of the ‘Welcome Home’ initiative. “A meaningful impact to our community. We start to talk about the cleanup, how we restore homes, and trying to help folks in our community, especially those that need it most,” […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
neusenews.com
Steve Hines: Sick and Tired of Elections
“I am sick and tired of elections,” he said. “Mostly, I am tired of all the arguing and nobody really helping us out, just themselves. I don’t trust any of them.”. He was an older man who had dropped by the Elections Office to, as he stated, “remove myself from the voter roll”. In no uncertain terms, he had made his intentions clear, and he was quick to complete the voter cancelation form we provided to him. He thanked us as he handed the form back across the counter and he was out the door.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 28, 29 & 30
Dylan Sarah Golberg,74, of Grantsboro passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Grantsbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Wayne Deane, Pine Knoll Shores.
newbernnow.com
Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears
We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
WITN
Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
piratemedia1.com
DEI discusses current model for hearing recommendations
On Sept. 30 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. the Diversity and Inclusion Steering Committee (DEI) met to discuss leadership and future plans for the DEI subcommittees. Dean of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Science, Allison Dannell, discussed the DEI’s plans for the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters. The DEI plans to have a structured schedule for hearing DEI recommendations throughout the academic year, she said.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County restaurant ratings
The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. All staff shall wash hands immediately upon beginning work. No paper towels were available at hand-wash lavatory. Several pans and utensils had not been properly washed. A pan of fried rice in the 2 door fridge was 43-46F.
WITN
Make Me Proud: Lenoir Co Schools takes the lead
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The school year is well underway and one school district has a new program to help students, teachers and administrative staff grow their leadership skills. Community leaders from all around Lenoir County are visiting the school once a month to talk about the importance of...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Magistrate chosen as Magistrate of the Year
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on their facebook page:. Sheriff Ingram and our entire Office offer our Congratulations to Lenoir County Magistrate Wayne Dawson for being chosen as the North Carolina Magistrate of the Year. Magistrate Dawson was given this award today by NC Supreme Court...
Comments / 0