ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

NHS nurses not eating at work in order to feed their children, survey finds

By Denis Campbell Health policy editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ABgtL_0iGCH2wR00
Some NHS staff are calling in sick in the days before they get paid because they can’t afford travel costs for their shifts.

Some nurses are so hard up that they are having to not eat at work in order to feed and clothe their children, research among hospital bosses has found.

Lack of money is also prompting some NHS staff to call in sick in the days before they get paid because they can no longer afford the travel costs for their shift. Others are taking a second job outside the NHS in an effort to make ends meet.

The impact of the cost of living crisis on health service workers in England has emerged in a survey of chief executives, chairs and other senior figures in health trusts undertaken by NHS Providers, which represents trusts.

Miriam Deakin, the director of policy and strategy at NHS Providers, said: “There are heart-rending stories of nurses choosing between eating during the day and being able to buy a school uniform for their children at home.

“Increasing numbers of nurses and other staff, particularly in the lower pay bands, are finding they are unable to afford to work in the NHS.”

More than a quarter (27%) of trusts already operate food banks for staff, and another 19% plan to open one, to help relieve the acute financial difficulties faced by staff.

The survey also found that some staff:

  • Are stopping contributing to their NHS pension in order to free up cash.
  • Cannot fill up their cars because of petrol price rises.
  • Have mental health issues due to the stress of paying their bills.

The situation is so serious that some low-paid health staff, such as healthcare assistants, are quitting their jobs in the NHS and taking better-paid roles in pubs and shops instead, NHS chiefs said.

Two-thirds (68%) of trusts said that staff leaving for better terms and conditions elsewhere was having a “significant or severe impact”, and exacerbating existing recruitment and retention problems.

Deakin said: “Trust leaders are seeing a slowdown in people willing to join the NHS, as well as looking to join other industries such as hospitality or retail which offer more competitive pay. The sad fact is some can earn more working for online retailers or in supermarkets.

“It’s like the UK has gone back to Victorian times, when workers were so poor they couldn’t afford to feed their families,” said Sara Gorton, head of health at the union Unison.

“This is a shocking state of affairs. Ministers should be ashamed that things have come to this.”

The Guardian reported last month how trusts are trying to help staff cope with soaring inflation through a variety of schemes, including offering hardship grants, paying for children’s school uniforms and providing low-cost food in their restaurants.

Trusts are bracing themselves for a potential wave of strikes this winter by staff angry at the government offering them only a 3% pay rise at a time when inflation is about 10%. One trust boss said that possible coordination of walkouts by different groups of workers could make it difficult for normal services to be maintained.

NHS Providers also found cost of living pressures were affecting patients, with more people attending A&E with related mental health issues. Some patients who had to visit hospital regularly had started to only attend some appointments because of the travel costs involved.

A government spokesperson said: “We know NHS staff are struggling with cost of living pressures, and we have given over 1 million NHS staff a pay rise of at least £1,400 in line with the recommendations of the independent pay review body.

“The government has also taken action to save a typical household an average of £1,000 a year on energy bills through a new ‘energy price guarantee’ – protecting them from soaring energy costs.”

Comments / 32

Karen Fisk Camp
5d ago

England must not pay nurses good. I know in the USA they make bank. They definitely ain't going without food or clothes.

Reply(15)
10
Armando Portillo
5d ago

Nurses and teachers are not paid well enough for the jobs they do, but people seem to admire millionaires and billionaires more. I think if some of the budgets spent on super yachts and cars, vacation homes, and private jet trips could contribute to helping people that are told they are appreciated, then more world changers will want to continue helping people.

Reply
3
Related
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Number of patients stuck in beds but fit to leave hospital on rise – NHS data

The number of people stuck in hospital beds who are fit to be discharged is on the rise and currently higher than last winter, NHS England figures show.NHS data analysed by the PA news agency shows increasing numbers of people in England are well enough to leave hospital but are taking up beds due to a lack of social care, support or accommodation in the community.August data for England saw the highest average number of delayed discharges since the current data began to be collected last December.In August, an average of 13,388 people per day were in beds but were...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs England#Health Service#Supermarkets#Food Banks#Nhs Providers
BBC

Record number of nurses quitting the NHS

Record numbers of nurses are quitting the NHS in England, figures show. More than 40,000 have walked away from the NHS in the past year - one in nine of the workforce, an analysis by the Nuffield Trust think tank for the BBC revealed. It said many of these were...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Record numbers’ of nurses leaving the NHS for better work-life balance

Record numbers of nurses are quitting the NHS in England, according to a new analysis.More than 40,000 have left the health service in the past year – one in nine of the workforce, data examined by the Nuffield Trust for the BBC has shown.The think tank said many of these were highly skilled and knowledgeable nurses with years more work left.The Nuffield Trust said there is increasing evidence that stress and the need for a better work-life balance is driving nurses to leave.Unless something is done, the Government will struggle to hit its target to recruit an extra 50,000 nurses...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food Bank
Daily Mail

Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears

Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hospital accused of ‘cover up’ after review finds failings in delivery of baby born with brain damage

Hospital authorities in Wales have been accused of attempting to cover up failings in the delivery of a baby born with significant brain damage.Gethin Channon, who was born on 25 March 2019 at Singleton Hospital, in Swansea, suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a severe disability that requires 24/7 care.There were complications during his birth, due to him being in an abnormal position that prevented normal delivery, and he was eventually born via caesarean section.An independent review commissioned by Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB), which manages Singleton Hospital, found “several adverse features” surrounding Gethin’s delivery that were omitted from or...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Atlantic

One of Long COVID’s Worst Symptoms Is Also Its Most Misunderstood

On March 25, 2020, Hannah Davis was texting with two friends when she realized that she couldn’t understand one of their messages. In hindsight, that was the first sign that she had COVID-19. It was also her first experience with the phenomenon known as “brain fog,” and the moment when her old life contracted into her current one. She once worked in artificial intelligence and analyzed complex systems without hesitation, but now “runs into a mental wall” when faced with tasks as simple as filling out forms. Her memory, once vivid, feels frayed and fleeting. Former mundanities—buying food, making meals, cleaning up—can be agonizingly difficult. Her inner world—what she calls “the extras of thinking, like daydreaming, making plans, imagining”—is gone. The fog “is so encompassing,” she told me, “it affects every area of my life.” For more than 900 days, while other long-COVID symptoms have waxed and waned, her brain fog has never really lifted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

460K+
Followers
105K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy