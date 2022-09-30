Atlantic sea scallops at lowest biomass in over 20 years — what that means for New Bedford

GLOUCESTER — A Scallop Survey Report presented at the New England Fishery Management Council meeting Tuesday showed the Atlantic sea scallop fishery is facing its lowest biomass in over 20 years.

From a peak of more than 250,000 metric tons in 2017, to under 100,000 in 2022.

"There has been a decline since 2018 due to a large harvest and natural mortality," Jonathon Peros, an NEFMC staffer, told the Council. "Biomass in 2022 is the lowest since 1999."

Throughout NEFMC jurisdiction, the survey estimated a biomass decrease of almost 30%. The Georges Bank region saw the largest drop, around 36%.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Fisheries Division, scallop catch had been on an upward trajectory following its 1998 nadir of 5,564 metric tons.

The 1999 biomass of Atlantic sea scallops was 98,907 metric tons.

What the report predicts

According to the survey, scallop biomass is projected to continue on its decline into the coming years.

Surveys were performed using dredging and cameras with the help of the Northeast Fisheries Science Center and the Coonamessett Farm Foundation, out of Woods Hole and Falmouth respectively.

It focused on the Mid-Atlantic region, Georges Bank and the Gulf of Maine.

"We had two exceptional year classes," Peros said. "2012 in Georges Bank, 2013 in the Mid-Atlantic, which led to a dramatic increase in biomass and you see biomass peak in 2017."

He added that the decline since is attributable to low maturation rates among younger scallops, large scallop harvests and natural mortality.

He said that a large amount of the decline in biomass in the Georges Bank region came from decline in the Nantucket Lightship zone.

He added that the story was similar in the Mid-Atlantic area, where an open fishing zone existed rotationally from 2016 to 2021.

"The 2013 class was really what was driving harvest," Peros said, referring to the Nantucket Light zone. "That area didn't last as long as we thought it would."

In addition, Peros recommended closure of the Elephant Trunk and continue the closure of the New York Bight - both in the Mid-Atlantic region - to allow younger scallops to mature.

He told the Council that the catch would be lower than 44 million pounds in 2023.

Any changes to scallop fishery management plan — known was Framework 36 — will be decided in December.

'It fluctuates,' scallopers say

Tyler Miranda, a scalloper captain and owner who came to prominence during the recent scallop license allocation debate, said that though it is of concern, the announcement does not worry him too much.

"Obviously I worry, but what I've come to realize about the scallop industry is it fluctuates year to year," he said. "Generally, when you come off these record highs there's a low that follows.

"But it really seems like at the end of the year, we always make a paycheck."

Justin Mello said he felt similarly.

"I've said in many of these [scoping] meetings before, we're due for a down year," he said. "2014, 2015 were pretty low years. The closed area trips weren't bringing in 18,000 pounds, they were 13,000 pounds. And [the industry] thought the world was ending."

The two said that they foresee days at sea being limited next year but hope a price increase due to supply restriction would help make up some of that loss.

"The next couple years will be lucrative from a supply demand perspective," Mello said. "Our strategy is really the same.

"I'm only gonna go into the areas they allow us to, that's why they call it fishing and not catching."

