weisradio.com
Gaylesville, Piedmont football players recognized in latest AHSAA Spotlight
MONTGOMERY – It took seven weeks of the high school football season, but the Gaylesville Trojans finally got in the win column Thursday night with a 54-6 Class 1A, Region 7 football victory over Woodville on homecoming. Keylon Higgins and Hunter Allmond were big keys in the Trojan win....
Sand Rock sweeps volleyball matches with Collinsville, Cedar Bluff on senior night
SAND ROCK – With volleyball’s postseason around the corner, Sand Rock coach Lisa Bates is excited to see where this Lady Wildcat team ends up come the end of the October, beginning with the area tournament on the 13th. But first things first. She wants to see them...
Chloe Stephens surpasses 1,000 career digs in Sand Rock volleyball wins over Glencoe, Spring Garden
SAND ROCK – Sand Rock junior Chloe Stephens passed the 1,000-career dig mark with 39 digs. She also had a pair of aces to help the Lady Wildcats defeat Glencoe 25-20, 25-15 and Spring Garden 25-22, 19-25, 15-9 in volleyball action on Tuesday evening. Stephens now has 1,010 digs...
Lea earns 1,000th career assist, Garmany 600th career kill in Cherokee County volleyball win over Etowah
CENTRE – Freshman setter Macy Lea earned his 1,000th career assist and senior outside hitter Ella Garmany posted her 600th career kill in Cherokee County High School’s 25-21, 25-15, 23-25, 25-19 area volleyball win over Etowah on Tuesday. For the match, Lea had 25 assists and a dig...
Gaylesville’s Briley Mitchell Selected as the Alabama ONE Player of the Week
Briley Mitchell from Gaylesville High School is Alabama ONE’s Player Of The Week! Briley had 11 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 2 sacks for Gaylesville against Victory Christian on September 23, 2022.
Mr. Matthew Thomas Christian
MATTHEW THOMAS CHRISTIAN, 20 of Piedmont, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at home surrounded by family and friends. Born in Anniston to Chad and Misty Jones Christian, he was employed with Holtzclaw Landscapers and had previously worked at Calhoun County Coop. A May 2022 graduate of Spring...
Mr. Jason Cade Day
Survivors include father, Larry Eugene Day (Mary); son, Landen Day;. brother, Bert Day (Jena); sisters, Chris Adkins, Ponda Henderson. (Joe); granddaughter, Amelia Day; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Tonya Day McCullough. Mr. Day was a native of Cherokee County and the son of...
Fatal Accident in Piedmont
A two vehicle accident occurring on the early morning of September 26 has claimed the life of 73 year old Jo Ann Pogue-Pucket. According to the report from Police Chief Nathan Johnson, she was driving a 2012 Toyota turning left onto the 200 By Pass off US highway 278 when her vehicle was struck by an 18 wheel log truck. According to the report, it appears the driver of the big rig failed to stop at the stop sign causing the accident.
4 Injured in Single Vehicle Crash
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report, a Piedmont woman and three children were injured Tuesday night when the vehicle they were in went out of control and hit a tree. The accident occurred at 11:25 p.m. on Cherokee County road 6. All four were transported by ambulance to Anniston Regional Center for treatment.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for October 5th
Shannon Barrentine, 36 of Pisgah, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance by the Leesburg Police. Michael Skolfield, 33 of Pisgah, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Leesburg Police.
Mr. Fred “Bubba” Erkins
A Celebration of Life service in memory of Fred “Bubba” Erkins will be held on Saturday, October 18th, at 10am in the Hatcher Community Center located at 208 Jackson Drive in Centre.
Abernathy Haggard Family Reunion to be held Saturday, October 8th
The Abernathy Haggard Family Reunion is set for this Saturday, October 8th, beginning at 10am at Centre City Park. If you have any questions, call Billy Abernathy at 256-393-4369.
Leesburg Town Council Says “NO” To Business License Increase
During the Leesburg Town Council meeting Monday, the turned down a motion to increase the Business License rate increase. The measure was discussed at the previous meeting and it was tabled until the October meeting. On a vote of 4-1 the measure was defeated. Councilman Byram said the rates have been the same since he had been on the council and felt that a rate increase was warranted. However, the other 4 council members said they would like for it to stay as it is for now.
Traffic Stop Results in Trafficking Charge
Centre Police Officer Mike Kilgore was conducting a routine traffic stop on Saturday night near Jordan Drive in Centre with the assistance of Cedar Bluff Police Officer Shane Butler and with the help of CB K-9 Dona, they discovered approximately 3 grams of a Fentanyl/Heroin mixture along with 1 gram of methamphetamine, 1 gram of marijuana, and narcotic equipment.
