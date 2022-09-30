ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, AL

weisradio.com

Mr. Matthew Thomas Christian

MATTHEW THOMAS CHRISTIAN, 20 of Piedmont, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at home surrounded by family and friends. Born in Anniston to Chad and Misty Jones Christian, he was employed with Holtzclaw Landscapers and had previously worked at Calhoun County Coop. A May 2022 graduate of Spring...
PIEDMONT, AL
weisradio.com

Mr. Jason Cade Day

Survivors include father, Larry Eugene Day (Mary); son, Landen Day;. brother, Bert Day (Jena); sisters, Chris Adkins, Ponda Henderson. (Joe); granddaughter, Amelia Day; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Tonya Day McCullough. Mr. Day was a native of Cherokee County and the son of...
CENTRE, AL
weisradio.com

Fatal Accident in Piedmont

A two vehicle accident occurring on the early morning of September 26 has claimed the life of 73 year old Jo Ann Pogue-Pucket. According to the report from Police Chief Nathan Johnson, she was driving a 2012 Toyota turning left onto the 200 By Pass off US highway 278 when her vehicle was struck by an 18 wheel log truck. According to the report, it appears the driver of the big rig failed to stop at the stop sign causing the accident.
PIEDMONT, AL
weisradio.com

4 Injured in Single Vehicle Crash

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report, a Piedmont woman and three children were injured Tuesday night when the vehicle they were in went out of control and hit a tree. The accident occurred at 11:25 p.m. on Cherokee County road 6. All four were transported by ambulance to Anniston Regional Center for treatment.
PIEDMONT, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for October 5th

Shannon Barrentine, 36 of Pisgah, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance by the Leesburg Police. Michael Skolfield, 33 of Pisgah, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Leesburg Police.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Mr. Fred “Bubba” Erkins

A Celebration of Life service in memory of Fred “Bubba” Erkins will be held on Saturday, October 18th, at 10am in the Hatcher Community Center located at 208 Jackson Drive in Centre.
CENTRE, AL
weisradio.com

Leesburg Town Council Says “NO” To Business License Increase

During the Leesburg Town Council meeting Monday, the turned down a motion to increase the Business License rate increase. The measure was discussed at the previous meeting and it was tabled until the October meeting. On a vote of 4-1 the measure was defeated. Councilman Byram said the rates have been the same since he had been on the council and felt that a rate increase was warranted. However, the other 4 council members said they would like for it to stay as it is for now.
LEESBURG, AL
weisradio.com

Traffic Stop Results in Trafficking Charge

Centre Police Officer Mike Kilgore was conducting a routine traffic stop on Saturday night near Jordan Drive in Centre with the assistance of Cedar Bluff Police Officer Shane Butler and with the help of CB K-9 Dona, they discovered approximately 3 grams of a Fentanyl/Heroin mixture along with 1 gram of methamphetamine, 1 gram of marijuana, and narcotic equipment.
CENTRE, AL

