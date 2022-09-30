During the Leesburg Town Council meeting Monday, the turned down a motion to increase the Business License rate increase. The measure was discussed at the previous meeting and it was tabled until the October meeting. On a vote of 4-1 the measure was defeated. Councilman Byram said the rates have been the same since he had been on the council and felt that a rate increase was warranted. However, the other 4 council members said they would like for it to stay as it is for now.

LEESBURG, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO