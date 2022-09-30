Read full article on original website
Vermillion Plain Talk
Raymond "Dusty" Passick
Raymond Dale “Dusty” Passick, Vermillion, SD passed away peacefully at his home on October 3, 2022, at the age of 73. Despite fighting a difficult 8 1/2-year battle with cancer, he refused to let it define him and always lived each day to the fullest. Surrounding him at the time of his passing were his wife, Cinda, and their children, Chad, Erin, and Adam.
Sheriff’s Office Announces Monday Death Of ‘Dusty’ Passick
Former Clay County Sheriff Raymond “Dusty” Passick died Monday morning, Oct. 3. The Clay County Sheriff’s office shared the news on its Facebook page late Monday afternoon.
