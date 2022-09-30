Read full article on original website
Ronda Grater Everman
Ronda Grater Everman of Crawfordsville passed away Monday afternoon, Oct. 3, 2022, on her 64th birthday. Ronda liked spending time with her family more than anything. She loved to go shopping and do things with her daughter and grandchildren. She worked in housekeeping for many years at Ben Hur and Lane House nursing homes and more recently worked at Expo in Lebanon.
New gallery to open on College Street
Coming Friday the long awaited opening of “The Created By … Artisan Gallery” at 301 E. College St. is scheduled. The neighborhood has witnessed the changes to the exterior of the building on the corner of College and Water streets all summer and now, all will be able to see the renovation that has happened to the interior.
Austin M. Michael
Austin M. Michael, 29, passed away suddenly Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville. He was born May 17, 1993, to Mike and Angela (Bannon) Michael in Greencastle. He was a graduate of Southmont High School, Class of 2012. Austin worked at Random House for 10 years. He enjoyed...
Dorothy Ilene Waye
Dorothy Ilene Florey Waye went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Whitlock Place. She was born Dec. 19, 1934, at Smartsburg, to the late Curtis Merle and Dorothy Faye (Crisp) Quigg. She graduated from New Market High School. Dorothy was married to Wayne Florey for 27 years and after their divorce she married Michael Waye, both are deceased.
Three members of NW Indiana family killed in head-on crash.
INDIANOLA, Ill. (AP) — Three members of a northwest Indiana family died in a fiery head-on collision in eastern Illinois, authorities said. Lee J. Hall, 52; Felisha J. Hall, 46; and their daughter, Madison G. Hall, 18, all of Oxford, Indiana, were killed in the crash early Sunday on a road near Indianola, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department said.
Kaleb Barker-Switzer
Kaleb Barker-Switzer, 13, passed away Sept. 25, 2022, at his mother’s home surrounded by his loving family. He passed peacefully in his sleep while being held and kissed by his mother and father. He was born July 7, 2009, at Indianapolis, the son of Blake Barker-Switzer and Tiffany Simpson....
Letter: Vote Young out of office
I was happy to see in the Journal Review that our mayor, Todd Barton, a Republican, distributed more than $1.7 million to a number of local non-profits, including the Boys & Girls Club, the Youth Services Bureau, the Montgomery 4-H Fairgrounds, the Childcare Coalition, and other vital local organizations. That money came from the American Rescue Plan Act. Our senator, Todd Young, voted against this bill. Young says that he cares about Hoosiers, but his vote says otherwise.
Mounties get sectional started with shutout of Wildcats
CLAYTON — Southmont girls soccer is on mission with a single goal in mind... to win a sectional title. That mission got started on Tuesday when the Mounties opened up the Class A Sectional 44 at Cascade by defeating South Vermillion 7-0. The Mounties scored four goals in the first half as Chloe Lynn got things started for the Mounties. Shakhia Burks found the back of the net next followed by two straight goals by Elle Gray. Gray wasn’t done as she notched a hat trick to make it 5-0 in favor of South. Lillie Odum made it 6-0 before Emily Smith rounded out the scoring with a corner kick goal.
Athenians see special season come to an end at Regional
After their first sectional title since 2017 Crawfordsville boys tennis saw their dream 2022 season come to and as they fell 4-1 to Terre Haute South in the Regional Semi-Final on Tuesday. It was a season that saw Crawfordsville accomplish almost every big goal they set out for. They defeated...
Inflation Reduction Act: Solar power, savings and you
John Smilie will present a citizen-friendly program on how the recent passage of the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) affects Montgomery County and in Indiana at large at noon Friday on the third floor of Fusion 54. The public is invited to bring a brown bag lunch and drink to the...
Chargers see season end vs Warriors
Facing a Danville team for a second time, North Montgomery was hoping for a different result as the two Sagamore Conference rivals squared off in the opening round of the Class 2A Sectional 25 at Crawfordsville on Tuesday. The Chargers and Warriors played a tight 1-0 contest back on Sep. 10, but this time the Warriors walked away with a 5-0 win to end the Chargers season.
