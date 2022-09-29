ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, MO

Killer of Two Wisconsin Brothers Will Never Get Out of Prison

(Kingston, MO) — Missouri officials are expressing satisfaction that the killer of two Wisconsin brothers will never get out of prison. Garland “Joey” Nelson pleaded guilty Friday in a deal that will spare him the death penalty. He won’t be eligible for parole for the murders of Justin and Nick Diemel of Shawano County. They were killed in July 2019 and Nelson burned their bodies and hit the remains. Caldwell County Sheriff Match Allen says the plea takes “an evil man out of society.”
#Murder#Missing Person#Violent Crime#Cass County Circuit Court
