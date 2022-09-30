Read full article on original website
Emerald Media
o.16 Oregon adds the sixth game to its winning streak and two home sweeps in a row after beating Arizona in three straight sets
“We’re just really excited that we’ve got two home sweeps in front of our Oregon crowd,” Senior opposite Gloria Mutiri said after being greeted by friendly fans in an autograph line. Although it was a sweep for the Ducks, the Arizona Wildcats did not walk away without...
Student section chants garner community reaction, condemnation
Derogatory chants about opposing teams at the University of Oregon’s football games are commonly heard from the student section. But UO made national headlines after videos recorded of students shouting “Fuck the Mormons” at a football game against Brigham Young University. “Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in...
UO LGBTQA3 alliance welcomes incoming students
If you’re frolicking around campus, looking for resources or opportunities to connect with other queer students at UO, the LGBTQA3 Alliance is the place to be. UO’s LGBTQA3 has been bringing queer students together since 1969 and is the oldest LGBTQIA+ student-led organization on campus. Today, the student coordinators leading this year are excited to serve the queer community and welcome in more dazzling faces.
Hoffman: Temporary dorm essentials turn to lasting waste
---------- This fall ushered in 5,338 freshmen students on campus (a record breaking amount of incoming students), and many of them moved into University of Oregon’s on-campus dormitories. With them, they brought shower caddies, mini fridges, wall decor, power strips and more. These essentials can help make the transition to college life easier and more comfortable by creating a safe, pleasant environment. The problem is: most of these products are used only during the nine months of dorm living and spend the rest of their days in a landfill after move out day.
Service Employees National Union holds picket outside PeaceHealth
Members of the Service Employees National Union held an informational picket Tuesday at 11 a.m. outside the Sacred Heart Medical Center University District in Eugene. SEIU is a union that represents a broad array of service employees. Their campaigns advocate for those working in health care facilities, airports and child care.
City Councilor Claire Syrett’s final public forum
Opposing sides of a movement to recall Eugene City Councilor Claire Syrett, environmental activists and community members against firework ban spoke at Monday’s Sept. 26 Eugene City Council meeting. City council members thanked Syrett, who faces a recall after she voted in favor of the MovingAhead project that identified...
