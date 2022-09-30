Get out of class – UVA Wise experiential learning program gets students involved in community

Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson City Press
Tennessee Higher Education Commission outlines new goals for college enrollment and post-secondary education
The Tennessee Higher Education Commission has announced the launch of a momentum-building year to renew and articulate the value of education in Tennessee and to increase enrollment in education and training beyond high school. In May, THEC released the inaugural state college-going status report, College Going and the Class of...
Johnson City Press
Scott County Rotary Club holds essay contest for high school juniors
The Scott County Rotary Club will hold an essay contest during October for high school juniors, with the winner receiving a $1,000 cash prize. The contest opened Saturday and closes on the last day of the month.
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Tolley attends Harvard Leadership Institute for Academic Librarians
An East Tennessee State University professor and librarian recently attended the annual Leadership Institute for Academic Librarians hosted by the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Rebecca Tolley, director of Research and Instruction Services at ETSU’s Charles C. Sherrod Library, attended the institute with partial funding from the library and a...
Comments / 0