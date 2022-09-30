ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan council does not hear the people

Shame on Bryan City Council members. They may not have reviewed the organization chart for the Bryan city government but if they doid they would see that the council answers to the citizens of the city. During the past six years, however, they have:. • Cut the number of open...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Several forums for B-CS, Brazos County candidates to be held this month

Brazos County voters will have chances to hear from city and county candidates at six forums later this month. All forums are free to attend and open for all voters. Texas A&M’s Student Government Association will host two forums this month, both from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Room 144 of the Koldus Building on campus. The first will be Oct. 12 and will feature candidates running for Brazos County and College Station offices. The second will be Oct. 26 and will feature candidates running for Bryan offices. School board candidates from both cities are included.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 5

The Doo Wop Project performs at The Barnhill Center, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham, on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The group is made up of performers from Broadway musicals including “Jersey Boys” and “A Bronx Tale,” and will perform early rock ‘n’ roll, Motown and modern pop music. $70-$90. thebarnhillcenter.com/events.
BRENHAM, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Brazos County, TX
Brazos County, TX
Government
Bryan College Station Eagle

Strategies for drought management on pastures

During a drought, little can be done to increase forage pasture growth. Proper management, however, can minimize impacts when drought does occur, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service forage specialist and Texas A&M AgriLife Research agronomist. Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Ph.D., Overton, and Jamie Foster, Ph.D., Beeville, said careful management...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Three area counties institute burn bans

Three area counties in the Brazos Valley have instituted burn bans this week. Robertson County put a burn ban into effect on Tuesday; Grimes and Madison counties implemented burn bans on Wednesday. Burn bans are enacted by either county judges or county commissioners. Outdoor burning is prohibited during a burn...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

B-CS community members get to know law enforcement during National Night Out

Residents across Bryan-College Station heard from members of Brazos County law enforcement in various B-CS neighborhoods during the 2022 National Night Out event Tuesday night. “We thrive on being able to engage with our community,” College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann said. “It is one of the things that our...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Construction on William J. Bryan to begin Tuesday

Construction on William J. Bryan Parkway (F.M. 158) from Texas Avenue in Downtown Bryan to Texas 6 will begin on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The installation of center medians on the west and east ends, including roundabouts on each end of Sue Haswell Park, is planned to improve safety and flow of traffic. Sidewalks, shared-use paths and accessible routes will also be added to create a more pedestrian-friendly area.
BRYAN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russ Ford
Bryan College Station Eagle

CSISD board approves moving forward with an updated facility assessment, long-range plan

The College Station school board approved for VLK Architects to conduct a facilities condition assessment and develop a long-range facility plan. The Sept. 20 decision was not in preparation for a specific bond proposition, but will reflect work done as part of the 2021 bond package and set the foundation for any future bond projects, Amy Drozd, chief financial officer for the district, said.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Southwood Valley Elementary cancels classes due to water break

Southwood Valley Elementary School in College Station canceled classes on Monday due to a water main break near the school. Just before 9 a.m., city of College Station officials said an 18-inch water line leak caused water to be out at several homes on Deacon Drive and at Southwood Valley Elementary. City officials said crews were working to repair the water line. At 12:40 p.m., city officials said water service had been restored at Southwood.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Eagle
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M women in fourth:

The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team shot an opening-round 13-over-par 301 for fourth place at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday. Mississippi State shot 1-under 287 to lead the 11-team field followed by Ole Miss 296, Arkansas 299 and A&M. A&M sophomore Adela Cernousek shot 1-under 71 to tie Ole Miss’ Andrea Lingnell for second, six shots back of Mississippi State’s Julia Lopez Ramirez.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M men tied for third

The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot an opening-round 4-over-par 292 to tie Clemson for third place at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday. Arkansas shot 284 to lead the 11-team field, two shots ahead of Kansas. A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues shot 3-under 69 and is in fourth place, four shots back of Kansas’ Gunnar Broin.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
News Break
Politics
Bryan College Station Eagle

Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 6

The latest edition of the Jimbo Fisher Radio Show, presented by Capital Farm Credit, featuring head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date October 5, 2022). The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show originates on Wednesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Alabama QB Young nursing shoulder injury

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s sprained throwing shoulder has usurped the offseason coaching spat as the big story heading into the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s grudge match against Texas A&M. Alabama coach NIck Saban called Young day-to-day on Monday and said he didn’t have any substantive update on the status...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan man sentenced to life in prison without parole for 2017 double homicide

Frankie Bell Jr., a 34-year-old man from Bryan, was found guilty of capital murder Thursday and sentenced to life in prison without parole for a double homicide in Bryan in 2017, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. In October 2017, multiple men came to a home in...
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy