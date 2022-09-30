Read full article on original website
peg leg scurvy steve
5d ago
Six weeks before the election. In March she was against the tax cut. What changed? Jamie is putting the heat on. The debate should prove interesting.
Reply
19
ylab22
5d ago
We do not need a liberal Democrat in office. The bill was shot down in the Senate not by Noem,She wanted to explore the ramifications of the cut before passing the bill. This bill never reached her desk. This type of reporting is why people don't trust the media
Reply
4
