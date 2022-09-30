ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redd_Foxx
5d ago

Oh, but the parent claims it happened several times. But they they try and blow it off by only explain the last missed stop... Cheap excuses and no reason for repeat missed puckups

wbiw.com

Two new troopers at the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post receive patrol cars

INDIANAPOLIS – Two Indiana State troopers assigned to the Toll Road Post received their patrol cars yesterday, October 4, 2022. This milestone comes after successfully completing three months in the ISP Field Training Program. The probationary troopers graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in June 2022. The entire class was issued their Dodge Charger state police cars at the Indiana State Police Museum in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD calls Carmel SWAT team for person barricaded in vehicle with knife

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Tuesday night were in the area of Stop 11 Road and Arlington Avenue where a person was barricaded in a vehicle with a knife. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it contacted Carmel Police Department’s special weapon and tactics team “for additional resources.”
CARMEL, IN
theseymourowl.com

Tragic accident claims Marcus Booker’s life

Marcus Booker, a member of the Seymour Owl family, died in a single-vehicle wreck Friday evening September 23 in far northeastern Jackson County, police reported to The Tribune. Marcus was born on September 3, 2006, in Columbus, Indiana, the son of Larry Montell and Brandy Lee Bragg Booker. The crash,...
Fox 59

Man arrested on reckless homicide, criminal recklessness charges after woman found dead on Indianapolis sidewalk

INDIANAPOLIS – In the early morning hours Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers found 35-year-old Sabrina Travis dead on a near east side sidewalk. Police have now arrested a man in connection with her death. IMPD said 20-year-old Ronnie Smith has been taken into custody on preliminary charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette Jefferson teacher under investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A teacher at Lafayette Jefferson High School is currently being investigated by the Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette School Corporation. The teacher is being accused of making inappropriate actions towards multiple students. Late last week, four female students at Lafayette Jefferson High School told...
LAFAYETTE, IN
wrtv.com

13-year-old shot in Anderson, taken to Indianapolis hospital

ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 13-year-old boy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he was shot Monday night. Police responded to the area of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found the boy who was shot in the leg. Police say he is...
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Perry Township considers end to school choice for elementary students

INDIANAPOLIS — Perry Township Schools administrators are considering a proposal to end parents being able to choose where their kids go to elementary school. The proposal would establish boundaries in the district for its 11 elementary schools and would likely mean some of the district’s elementary school kids would have to switch schools next year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Male pedestrian hit by vehicle on US 40 dies at hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle Tuesday died later at an area hospital, Indianapolis police said in a news release. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a pedestrian struck just before noon Tuesday to the 8000 block of West Washington Street. That’s on the west side of the city a few blocks southwest of the South Girls School Road intersection on Washington Street, also known as U.S. 40.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGN News

Purdue University student killed in dorm, roommate in custody

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed in a residence hall and his roommate was taken into custody early Wednesday morning. A university spokesperson confirmed a homicide occurred in McCutcheon Hall. According to the Purdue housing website, McCutcheon is an all-male dormitory. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m. According to Purdue […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Man wanted on federal warrant arrested after crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man wanted on a warrant by the United States Marshals Service was arrested after a crash in Boone County on Friday. Around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 30, the Boone County Communications Center received a call of a crash involving a flipped car in the are of the 129 mile-marker on Interstate 65 southbound, near Interstate 865.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Greenwood motel complex owner appeals shut down order

GREENWOOD, Ind. — In June of last year, the owner of a troubled Greenwood motel complex was given a list of 188 violations that needed to be corrected if he wanted to stay in business. “He was cited a year and a half ago and probably 99% of what...
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Court docs: Bloomington man threatened walkers with machete

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces charges after police say he followed people on a trail and threatened them with a machete. The court document filed in the case against Jeremy Roberts reads like a short horror story. Four people were walking down the B-Line Trail late Saturday afternoon when a stranger approached them.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
