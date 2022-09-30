ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruita shuts out Grand Junction

By Derwin Worrell
KREX
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43um8a_0iGCEXMm00

Grand Junction, CO ( KREX ) – Fruita monument hosted Grand Junction in a big divisional softball game. Fruita’s pitcher Chole Padilla was dominant. She struck out 10 batters in this contest and kept the Grand Junction Tigers scoreless. Fruita’s Peyton Sheer got the party started with a solo home run in the bottom of the 2nd. They would add 3 more on Olivia Wirth’s bases-loaded double in the 3rd. Fruita would build a 4-0 lead and would cruise to a 7-0 victory.

KREX

