Raymond Dale “Dusty” Passick, Vermillion, SD passed away peacefully at his home on October 3, 2022, at the age of 73. Despite fighting a difficult 8 1/2-year battle with cancer, he refused to let it define him and always lived each day to the fullest. Surrounding him at the time of his passing were his wife, Cinda, and their children, Chad, Erin, and Adam.

VERMILLION, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO