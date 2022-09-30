Read full article on original website
New gallery to open on College Street
Coming Friday the long awaited opening of “The Created By … Artisan Gallery” at 301 E. College St. is scheduled. The neighborhood has witnessed the changes to the exterior of the building on the corner of College and Water streets all summer and now, all will be able to see the renovation that has happened to the interior.
Memorial Exhibition
The Mary Bishop Memorial Gallery at the Crawfordsville District Public Library invites the community to view the Memorial Exhibition of Mark A. Craig. His illustrations are available for public viewing through mid-October during CDPL’s normal hours of operation. A limited amount of artworks will be for sale during the exhibition through the circulation department.
Ronda Grater Everman
Ronda Grater Everman of Crawfordsville passed away Monday afternoon, Oct. 3, 2022, on her 64th birthday. Ronda liked spending time with her family more than anything. She loved to go shopping and do things with her daughter and grandchildren. She worked in housekeeping for many years at Ben Hur and Lane House nursing homes and more recently worked at Expo in Lebanon.
Austin M. Michael
Austin M. Michael, 29, passed away suddenly Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville. He was born May 17, 1993, to Mike and Angela (Bannon) Michael in Greencastle. He was a graduate of Southmont High School, Class of 2012. Austin worked at Random House for 10 years. He enjoyed...
Inflation Reduction Act: Solar power, savings and you
John Smilie will present a citizen-friendly program on how the recent passage of the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) affects Montgomery County and in Indiana at large at noon Friday on the third floor of Fusion 54. The public is invited to bring a brown bag lunch and drink to the...
Maple Grove Extension Homemakers
The Maple Grove Homemakers met at noon Sept. 19 for a luncheon meeting at Lavinda’s, east of Rockville, with 10 members and two guests, Diana Hall and Carol Dockins present. The meeting was opened by President Sandra Lightle. Carol Vice had an inspiration on “My grandma always said, ‘Do not grow old.’” Vice also led us in a prayer before our meal.
Letter: Vote Young out of office
I was happy to see in the Journal Review that our mayor, Todd Barton, a Republican, distributed more than $1.7 million to a number of local non-profits, including the Boys & Girls Club, the Youth Services Bureau, the Montgomery 4-H Fairgrounds, the Childcare Coalition, and other vital local organizations. That money came from the American Rescue Plan Act. Our senator, Todd Young, voted against this bill. Young says that he cares about Hoosiers, but his vote says otherwise.
Kaleb Barker-Switzer
Kaleb Barker-Switzer, 13, passed away Sept. 25, 2022, at his mother’s home surrounded by his loving family. He passed peacefully in his sleep while being held and kissed by his mother and father. He was born July 7, 2009, at Indianapolis, the son of Blake Barker-Switzer and Tiffany Simpson....
Local Record: Oct. 4, 2022
• Domestic disturbance in the 1800 block of Kraig Drive — 12:47 a.m. • Property damage crash at 813 S. Grant Ave. — 5:09 a.m. • Theft in the 1800 block of Kraig Drive — 9:34 a.m. • Property damage crash at 1400 Ladoga Road — 4:15...
Grays celebrate the greatest gift
Life has not always been easy for Mike and Karen Gray, but the two have found a lifetime of happiness in each other’s company. Though the couple has intellectual disabilities, they have not let those stop them from experiencing the greatest gift of all: Love. On Sept. 27, 1997,...
Athenians cruise in sectional, take down Mounties
It was a county re-match on Tuesday as the Class 2A Sectional 25 got underway at Crawfordsville. The host Athenians took on county rival Southmont and much like the regular season where CHS handled the Mounties, this match yielded the same result with Crawfordsville taking home an 8-0 win. At...
Athenian VB sweeps Gophers on ‘Pink Out Night’
Crawfordsville volleyball had a double dose of reasons to celebrate on Monday as they hosted Clinton Prairie. CHS joined many teams throughout the state in having their annual ‘Pink Out Night’ as they raise awareness for breast cancer as October is breast cancer awareness month. On the court, the Athenians notched a 3-0 sweep (25-18, 25-16, 25-17) over the visiting Gophers. Macy Bruton, who is up for the IndyStar player of the week, continued her dominating season with 21 kills, 15 digs, three assists and an ace. Samantha Rohr added eight digs and an ace, Halle Elliot 19 digs, Jessica Tribble 34 assists and an ace, Hallie Gayler seven kills, an ace and a block, Devan Johnson notched 10 kills while Elyse Widmer ended with three digs.
Athenians see special season come to an end at Regional
After their first sectional title since 2017 Crawfordsville boys tennis saw their dream 2022 season come to and as they fell 4-1 to Terre Haute South in the Regional Semi-Final on Tuesday. It was a season that saw Crawfordsville accomplish almost every big goal they set out for. They defeated...
Three members of NW Indiana family killed in head-on crash.
INDIANOLA, Ill. (AP) — Three members of a northwest Indiana family died in a fiery head-on collision in eastern Illinois, authorities said. Lee J. Hall, 52; Felisha J. Hall, 46; and their daughter, Madison G. Hall, 18, all of Oxford, Indiana, were killed in the crash early Sunday on a road near Indianola, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department said.
Mounties get sectional started with shutout of Wildcats
CLAYTON — Southmont girls soccer is on mission with a single goal in mind... to win a sectional title. That mission got started on Tuesday when the Mounties opened up the Class A Sectional 44 at Cascade by defeating South Vermillion 7-0. The Mounties scored four goals in the first half as Chloe Lynn got things started for the Mounties. Shakhia Burks found the back of the net next followed by two straight goals by Elle Gray. Gray wasn’t done as she notched a hat trick to make it 5-0 in favor of South. Lillie Odum made it 6-0 before Emily Smith rounded out the scoring with a corner kick goal.
Chargers see season end vs Warriors
Facing a Danville team for a second time, North Montgomery was hoping for a different result as the two Sagamore Conference rivals squared off in the opening round of the Class 2A Sectional 25 at Crawfordsville on Tuesday. The Chargers and Warriors played a tight 1-0 contest back on Sep. 10, but this time the Warriors walked away with a 5-0 win to end the Chargers season.
