Crawfordsville volleyball had a double dose of reasons to celebrate on Monday as they hosted Clinton Prairie. CHS joined many teams throughout the state in having their annual ‘Pink Out Night’ as they raise awareness for breast cancer as October is breast cancer awareness month. On the court, the Athenians notched a 3-0 sweep (25-18, 25-16, 25-17) over the visiting Gophers. Macy Bruton, who is up for the IndyStar player of the week, continued her dominating season with 21 kills, 15 digs, three assists and an ace. Samantha Rohr added eight digs and an ace, Halle Elliot 19 digs, Jessica Tribble 34 assists and an ace, Hallie Gayler seven kills, an ace and a block, Devan Johnson notched 10 kills while Elyse Widmer ended with three digs.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO