Irene, SD

Raymond "Dusty" Passick

Raymond Dale “Dusty” Passick, Vermillion, SD passed away peacefully at his home on October 3, 2022, at the age of 73. Despite fighting a difficult 8 1/2-year battle with cancer, he refused to let it define him and always lived each day to the fullest. Surrounding him at the time of his passing were his wife, Cinda, and their children, Chad, Erin, and Adam.
Vermillion Golf Team Builds Comfortable Lead At State A

ABERDEEN — Statistics shared with the Vermillion Plain Talk by Mike Moran of Vermillion, who is attending the Class A South Dakota High School Boys’ Golf Tournament, show that the Vermillion team has built a comfortable lead during the first day of competition. The tournament is a bit...
