Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
philomathnews.com
Citizens Bank marks its 65th year with special event
The oversized ribbon-cutting scissors worked in unison on Wednesday morning at Citizens Bank branches all around the valley, including the one on the corner of 13th and Main in Philomath. Right at 10 o’clock — and those in attendance counted down — branch managers cut their ribbons in celebration of...
philomathnews.com
Marys River Grange steps back in time with Harvest Fest
Organized during a meeting at the high school in 1927, Marys River Grange’s presence in Philomath dates back nearly a century. The Grange Hall, constructed in 1934, serves as a connection to the community’s agricultural past. Back in the day, grange halls served as a gathering place and...
philomathnews.com
Streetscapes project kicks off with groundbreaking ceremony
Among those standing in the crowd for a streetscapes groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday afternoon was Randy Kugler, the former longtime city manager who was in place through the controversial couplet project and in the following years when the idea of a downtown redesign started to first pick up momentum. “I’m...
philomathnews.com
Effective corner kick, senior’s special goal highlight girls soccer win
Lining up to send a corner kick toward her teammates in front of the goal, Philomath High senior Elizabeth Morales braved the sun in her eyes and then gave the ball a pretty good boot toward the net. The play resulted in the team’s fourth goal en route to an 8-0 girls soccer rout Tuesday afternoon over an outmatched Sweet Home squad.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
philomathnews.com
Philomath boys rough up Sweet Home, 8-0, in road soccer match
The Philomath High School boys soccer team remained unbeaten Tuesday night with an 8-0 road victory over Sweet Home. Senior Seth Arthurs scored three goals and had two assists in the game, which ended on the eight-goal mercy rule in the 70th minute on an Arthurs goal. Senior Mateo Candanoza finished with two goals and three assists. Senior Chase Ringwald also netted a pair of goals.
philomathnews.com
Law Enforcement Report: Sept. 23-29, 2022
Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
Comments / 0