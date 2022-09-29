Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
The Monthly Highway 15 Yard Sale
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This weekend was the monthly highway 15-yard sale that goes all the way from Maben to Newton Mississippi. You could spend the whole day driving up highway 15 and find a plethora of things at so many different stops. There’s plenty of good food and friendly faces to help you find whatever it is you are looking for or if you are just trying to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather that we have been having this is the place to go.
Commercial Dispatch
Education: Sudduth Elementary student co-writes book with father
Duchess Yeates, a student at Sudduth Elementary School, and her dad, David Yeates, have written a book titled “My Dada and Me.”. The book was published by Tellwell Talent and is selling in stores such as Wal-Mart, Target, Books-a-Million, and Amazon. Duchess was born on March 28, 2016, at...
wtva.com
Fishing trip ends deadly after a Columbus man falls into the water
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Friday afternoon fishing trips turns tragic when a Columbus man falls into the water and swept away by swift currents. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WTVA that 62 year old Anderson Tate was fishing with a friend on the West Bank area of the Columbus Lock and Dam when the 5:00 p.m. accident occurred.
wcbi.com
A family in the Caledonia area gives back to kids in the community
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI)- A family in Caledonia gives back to their community this weekend by providing students with new tools to express themselves. “She was very excited when she got that call I gotta tell you,” said Winters. A call that could change the future for some art students...
Commercial Dispatch
Commercial Dispatch
Education: JA helps Stokes Beard students get active
Junior Auxiliary of Columbus visited students at Stokes Beard Elementary to bring back its fitness program: Fit and Fabulous Forever, or F3. F3 was created to address childhood obesity and educate elementary aged children on the importance of nutrition and physical activity. Students participated in small groups at interactive stations,...
Commercial Dispatch
Monroe County to pay $690K in no-knock shooting death
AMORY — A Mississippi county has agreed to a $690,000 settlement in the death of a man who was shot by sheriff’s deputies during a 2015 no-knock raid. A federal magistrate on Wednesday confirmed the amount with the attorneys handling the case for Ricky Keeton’s family, according to an audio recording of the hearing provided by the court.
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 10-2-22
A rose to Jennifer McGillan and Mona Vance-Ali, for their collaboration on a project that will assist those researching the genealogy of Black families. Prior to the end of the Civil War and slavery, record-keeping of Black Americans was irregular. Thanks to McGillan, coordinator of manuscripts for Mississippi State University, and Vance-Ali, archivist at the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library, the “Lantern Project” is digitizing pre-Civil War documents to create a searchable database. McGillan and Vance-Ali are joined in the effort by the University of Mississippi, Delta State, the Historic Natchez Foundation and the Montgomery County Archives in Alabama. McGillan founded the project, which is funded by a $340,000 grant from the National Historical Publications Records Commission. A workshop to explain what sort of documents are being collected and how to access the information will be held at the Columbus library on Thursday at noon. The website for the project is lanternproject.msstate.edu. We applaud this effort in aiding the discovery and exploration of the ancestry of Black individuals and families.
Commercial Dispatch
CMSD superintendent roundtable discussions begin this month
At the end of his first full month as interim superintendent of the Columbus Municipal School District, Dennis Dupree is putting together a discussion panel to hear and address concerns about the district. The discussions have been dubbed as a “superintendent’s roundtable,” and Dupree described them as working lunches....
wcbi.com
Noxubee County High School alumni reconnect at homecoming festivities
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Home is where the heart is, and Noxubee County High school alumni are back in the place they love. Hundreds of graduates are participating in homecoming festivities this week. The Noxubee County High School Alumni Association was formed many years ago to keep graduates...
Commercial Dispatch
Car struck by gunfire on Southside
A car was struck by gunfire on Southside on Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Police Department. Officers responded to a call of gunshots in the area of Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street South at about 6 p.m., city public information officer Joe Dillon said. When officers arrived, they did...
wcbi.com
Police cameras capture vehicle driving by after south side shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a weekend shooting on the city’s south side. The gunfire happened in the area of 6th Street and 8th Avenue South, just after 6 p.m. on Sunday. Police cameras on 7th Street South were able to capture a vehicle driving...
Commercial Dispatch
Supes will not withdraw from hospital trust fund
The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to not withdraw any money from the hospital trust fund this fiscal year. During Friday’s supervisors meeting, County Administrator Jay Fisher told the board the fund had lost money over the course of fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30. The...
Commercial Dispatch
Howard Ferguson
Howard Ferguson, age 82, of Columbus, MS passed away at his residence on September 27, 2022. Funeral services will be Monday, October 3, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Annunciation Catholic Church with Father Jeffery Waldrop officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory and again one hour prior to the service at the church.
wtva.com
Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
Commercial Dispatch
Anderson Tate Jr.
COLUMBUS — Anderson Tate, Jr., 62, died September 30, 2022 at BMH-GT, Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Sadie Fant
COLUMBUS — Sadie Mae Patton Fant, 89, Sept. 30, 2022, at her son’s residence in Columbus. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
wtva.com
Monroe County to pay $690K to settle civil suit over fatal drug raid
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Monroe County will pay a family $690,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed over a 2015 drug raid on a home where law enforcement shot and killed the man living there. Word of the settlement amount comes from attorney Jim Waide, who represents the three...
wcbi.com
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, 21-year-old Elijah Wilkes is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice says...
