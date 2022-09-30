Read full article on original website
Biden to tour storm-damaged Florida, meet with DeSantis
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Florida on Wednesday and pledge support to help the state recover from the Hurricane Ian during a visit that includes a meeting with Governor Ron DeSantis, a possible rival in the 2024 presidential race. The Democratic president and the...
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted of killing 46-year-old Pablo Castro in 2004, as he took out the trash while working at a convenience store in Corpus Christi. In March, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Ramirez, saying states must accommodate the wishes of death row inmates who want to have their faith leaders pray and touch them during their executions. In the execution chamber, his spiritual adviser, Dana Moore, placed his right hand on the inmate’s chest, and held it there for the duration. With his back to witnesses, Moore offered a brief prayer.
Georgia doctor testifies for White House reproductive access task force
The Reproductive Health Care Access task force first met in August under guidance from President Biden and Vice President Harris to craft federal responses to “protect access to reproductive health care services and defend women’s fundamental rights.” The task force is co-chaired by the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, and the Director of the […] The post Georgia doctor testifies for White House reproductive access task force appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
