Commercial Dispatch
CMSD superintendent roundtable discussions begin this month
At the end of his first full month as interim superintendent of the Columbus Municipal School District, Dennis Dupree is putting together a discussion panel to hear and address concerns about the district. The discussions have been dubbed as a “superintendent’s roundtable,” and Dupree described them as working lunches....
Commercial Dispatch
Education: Sudduth Elementary student co-writes book with father
Duchess Yeates, a student at Sudduth Elementary School, and her dad, David Yeates, have written a book titled “My Dada and Me.”. The book was published by Tellwell Talent and is selling in stores such as Wal-Mart, Target, Books-a-Million, and Amazon. Duchess was born on March 28, 2016, at...
Commercial Dispatch
Lifestyle Brief: SOAR presents grant funds to local organizations
Starkville-Oktibbeha Achieving Results (SOAR) has paid out a total of $4,000 in grants to a couple of local organizations in the last few weeks. The first was a $2,000 check presented to the Backpack Meals Ministry of Starkville First United Methodist Church. The ministry seeks to bring the community together...
Commercial Dispatch
Lighting the way to understanding history
Genealogy, or the study of family lineage, can be a fairly difficult process. It involves tracing all manner of documents backward through time to establish a connection. However, for African Americans, this process is even more difficult and oftentimes nearly impossible when researching the time before the Civil War. “For...
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 10-2-22
A rose to Jennifer McGillan and Mona Vance-Ali, for their collaboration on a project that will assist those researching the genealogy of Black families. Prior to the end of the Civil War and slavery, record-keeping of Black Americans was irregular. Thanks to McGillan, coordinator of manuscripts for Mississippi State University, and Vance-Ali, archivist at the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library, the “Lantern Project” is digitizing pre-Civil War documents to create a searchable database. McGillan and Vance-Ali are joined in the effort by the University of Mississippi, Delta State, the Historic Natchez Foundation and the Montgomery County Archives in Alabama. McGillan founded the project, which is funded by a $340,000 grant from the National Historical Publications Records Commission. A workshop to explain what sort of documents are being collected and how to access the information will be held at the Columbus library on Thursday at noon. The website for the project is lanternproject.msstate.edu. We applaud this effort in aiding the discovery and exploration of the ancestry of Black individuals and families.
Commercial Dispatch
Supes will not withdraw from hospital trust fund
The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to not withdraw any money from the hospital trust fund this fiscal year. During Friday’s supervisors meeting, County Administrator Jay Fisher told the board the fund had lost money over the course of fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30. The...
Commercial Dispatch
Monroe County to pay $690K in no-knock shooting death
AMORY — A Mississippi county has agreed to a $690,000 settlement in the death of a man who was shot by sheriff’s deputies during a 2015 no-knock raid. A federal magistrate on Wednesday confirmed the amount with the attorneys handling the case for Ricky Keeton’s family, according to an audio recording of the hearing provided by the court.
Commercial Dispatch
Man drowns while on fishing trip
A Friday afternoon fishing trip turned tragic for one Columbus man. Anderson Tate, 62, was fishing with a friend on the West Bank of the John C. Stennis Lock and Dam around 5 p.m. when he fell in the water and was swept away by swift currents, leading to his drowning.
Commercial Dispatch
Howard Ferguson
Howard Ferguson, age 82, of Columbus, MS passed away at his residence on September 27, 2022. Funeral services will be Monday, October 3, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Annunciation Catholic Church with Father Jeffery Waldrop officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory and again one hour prior to the service at the church.
Commercial Dispatch
Lou Ella Gray
COLLIN, Texas — Lou Ella “Susie” Gray, 86, formerly of Columbus, died Sept. 29, 2002, in Collin, Texas. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Ray Crane officiating. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Anderson Tate Jr.
COLUMBUS — Anderson Tate, Jr., 62, died September 30, 2022 at BMH-GT, Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
John “JP” Whitecar, III
John Phillip “JP” Whitecar, III, 53, of Columbus, MS, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at his residence. A memorial service is scheduled at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Annunciation Catholic Chapel, with Father Jeffery Waldrep officiating. JP was born on February 14, 1969, in Houston,...
Commercial Dispatch
Car struck by gunfire on Southside
A car was struck by gunfire on Southside on Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Police Department. Officers responded to a call of gunshots in the area of Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street South at about 6 p.m., city public information officer Joe Dillon said. When officers arrived, they did...
Commercial Dispatch
Sadie Fant
COLUMBUS — Sadie Mae Patton Fant, 89, Sept. 30, 2022, at her son’s residence in Columbus. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Katherine Jackson
STARKVILLE — Katherine Jackson, 96, died Sept. 28, 2002, at Diversicare of Eupora. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Moore Family Cemetery in Starkville with Sam Outlaw officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Time, TV channel announced for Mississippi State football game at Kentucky
Mississippi State is set to hit the road again in two weeks. Entering the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season, No. 23 MSU (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) found out when it will hit the road for its contest at No. 13 Kentucky (4-1, 1-1 SEC). The...
Commercial Dispatch
Wild second-quarter touchdown helps Oak Hill Academy take down North Delta
WEST POINT — Oak Hill Academy seemed to have luck on its side on Friday night in a 21-20 victory over North Delta School in West Point. The play that ultimately sealed the one-point victory? A botched pass attempt from OHA quarterback Noah Brand. On a third-down play with less than a minute remaining in the first half, Brand slung the football a few yards downfield and watched as it bounced into the air off the helmet of a North Delta defender. John Ross Craven made the heads-up play, catching the ball and running for a 23-yard score to give the home team the 14-6 lead heading into halftime.
Commercial Dispatch
One Mississippi, Two Mississippi: An in-state Saturday SEC sweep
The Rebels were solid defensively throughout the game on the front end and back end as well. Kentucky had trouble blocking the Ole Miss front, and the Rebels totaled three sacks and nine tackles for loss. They saved their best for last stopping two potential game-winning drives in the last...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville falls to Clinton, drops second straight Region 2-6A game
CLINTON — The Arrows rushing attack just could not be stopped. Behind the play of quarterback Jordyn Battee and running back Jakobe Calvin, Clinton was able to hold off a late Starkville rally 35-28 in a key Region 2-6A contest at Arrow Field on Friday night. “We knew we...
Commercial Dispatch
Live updates: Mississippi State football hosts No. 17 Texas A&M
Mississippi State returns to Southeastern Conference play with a big home contest. The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1 SEC) host No. 17 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) in MSU’s first home SEC game at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Dispatch will have updates from the contest between the Bulldogs and the Aggies.
