ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yachats, OR

Comments / 0

Related
yachatsnews.com

Sea otter advocacy group talks about efforts Saturday in Yachats

YACHATS – A Lincoln County nonprofit urging the re-introduction of sea otters on the Oregon coast will talk about its efforts during a public presentation at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in the Yachats Commons multipurpose room. The presentation by Peter Hatch of the Siletz-based Elakha Foundation is sponsored...
YACHATS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy