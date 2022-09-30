Read full article on original website
Sea otter advocacy group talks about efforts Saturday in Yachats
YACHATS – A Lincoln County nonprofit urging the re-introduction of sea otters on the Oregon coast will talk about its efforts during a public presentation at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in the Yachats Commons multipurpose room. The presentation by Peter Hatch of the Siletz-based Elakha Foundation is sponsored...
Sigler pleads guilty Tuesday to manslaughter and burglaries in 2020 killing of Mark Campbell, sentenced to 27 years in prison
NEWPORT – One by one they walked up to face the man who had just admitted Tuesday to killing Mark Campbell of Waldport nearly two years earlier. Gone was their brother, their son, their husband. Fighting though tears, a sister, a mother, a brother and wife stood six feet...
