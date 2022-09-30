ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Geno Smith named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said Geno Smith “played some spectatcular football” in the win 48-45 at Detroit. That performance earned the former Mountaineer his second career Player of the Week award. Smith was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after completing 23 of 30 passing...
SEATTLE, WA
Smith: ‘Cover-up’ of abuse in women’s sports spans years

(NewsNation) — ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith joined NewsNation’s “CUOMO” on Tuesday to discuss the sports world’s hottest topics: New York Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62nd home run, Tua Tagovailoa’s controversial head injury and a report of systemic abuse in women’s sports.
SPORTS
Clemson DBs Greene, Davis II sued by accident victim

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson defensive backs Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis II are being sued by a U.S. postal worker whose car Davis collided with last year. The suit was filed Wednesday in Pickens County Common Pleas Court, a form of civil court. The suit alleges that Greene...
CLEMSON, SC

