Seguin, TX

seguintoday.com

Today marks National Night Out

(Seguin) — A record number of neighborhoods will be taking a stand against crime tonight. Sarah Wallace, the community engagement officer with the Seguin Police Department, says 30 neighborhoods have signed-up to host official National Night Out events in the city of Seguin. “We are super happy with it....
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

One last chance to enter kiddos in Best Western Wear Roundup

(Seguin) — The Guadalupe County Fair Association is looking to rope in those last minute contestants for its annual Best Western Wear Roundup. In order to finalize its categories for both girls and boys, organizers are giving parents and guardians three more days to sign up for the contest slated for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Seguin Coliseum.
SEGUIN, TX
City
Kingsbury, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Seguin, TX
KIXS FM 108

TAKE OUR POLL: Who Has the Best Breakfast Tacos?

Today is National Taco Day so I thought it would be a perfect time to take a poll and ask you, who has the best breakfast tacos in the Crossroads? . Before we get there, here is a look back at my horrible breakfast taco experience in Austin, Texas. This breakfast taco almost cost me five bucks and was made with a store-bought tortilla. Are you kidding me? You can also check out an awesome breakfast taco challenge in Corpus Christi below.
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Residents plus local students invited to put on their creative hats

(Seguin) — The Seguin Fire/EMS Department has decided to give individuals, families and businesses a few more days in which to fire up their ideas for its first ever window decorating contest. In preparing for its annual Fire Prevention Week, Oct.9-15, the fire department has launched this creative opportunity to promote fire prevention and safety.
SEGUIN, TX
#Local Life#Localevent#Tamales#Hispanic#Chamber Of Commerce#Mariachi Music#Su Casa Cafe
seguintoday.com

Thousands expected in town for Seguin Marching Festival

(Seguin) – The Seguin Matador Band is preparing to host its largest marching festival. The high school band this Saturday will be welcoming 16 bands from across the state for its fifth annual marching contest at Matador Stadium. Band Director Marc Telles says the bands represent a good portion...
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio area for Dachtoberfest

HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenies are returning to the San Antonio area to take their turn at the track. Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The event has previously been held at Retama Park Race Track.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Local ladies seek Fair Queen’s title

(Seguin) — A half a dozen young ladies will be seeking the title of this year’s Guadalupe County Fair Queen. The contestants will be participating in this year’s 72nd Fair Queens contest set for Saturday at the Seguin Coliseum. The contest got a jump start on Sunday with the personal interview portion of the contest. On-stage events before judges get underway at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The Guadalupe County Fair runs from Oct. 5-9. A complete listing of all fair events can be found in the official Fair Catalog available at various locations around town including at Seguin Radio KWED. The radio station is located at 609 E. Court St. The fair catalog is also available online at gcfair.org.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Prepare for a Seguin Showdown

(Seguin) – Guadalupe County does not have to wait until Thursday to enjoy some live action in the rodeo arena. This year, bull riders will get started one day early as the Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo presents the BBR Backyard Bull Riding event. Tonight’s BBR event is dubbed “Where Legends Begin: 2022 Tour Open to the World.”
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Schertz job fair to also feature jobs in Seguin, NB

(Seguin) — Job opportunities will all be on the table today in nearby Schertz. The Seguin Economic Development Corporation (the Seguin EDC), the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation (NBEDC), and the Schertz Economic Development Corporation (Schertz EDC) are again partnering to host the 3rd Regional Job Fair of 2022. The event will be held today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schertz Civic Center.
SEGUIN, TX

