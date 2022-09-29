SALEM – Oregon State cross country had four runners place between 14th and 24th place on Saturday, keying a third place team finish at the Charles Bowles Invitational. "We definitely had some good pack running today. I think we were smart moving through the field," head coach Louie Quintana said. "We put ourselves in position at the end to finish a very respectable third and did it with a lot of athletes who are in their first year and running their second collegiate race."

