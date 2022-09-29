Read full article on original website
Beavers Battle Sun Devils In Five-Set Heartbreaker
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State volleyball fought hard for five-sets, but ultimately dropped a 3-2 (25-23, 18-25, 17-25, 25-22, 12-15) nailbiter to Arizona State on Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum. Matching her career high with 13 kills, Nursena Ballioglu led the offensive attack for the Beavers and was joined...
Beavers Drop Match at San Diego State
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Oregon State men's soccer team fell to San Diego State 3-0 in Pac-12 action Sunday afternoon in San Diego, Calif. The Beavers controlled significant stretches of the match, creating numerous scoring chances and leading the shot-count 14-12. Oregon State also earned nine corner kicks, compared to just one for San Diego State.
Men’s Golf In Fifth After First Day In New York
EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. – The Oregon State men's golf team finds itself in fifth place after one day at the Hamptons Intercollegiate, which got underway Monday at the par-72, 6,676-yard Maidstone Golf Club. Oregon State, along with the rest of the field, had a rough first round, but the...
Pack Running Pays Dividends in Salem
SALEM – Oregon State cross country had four runners place between 14th and 24th place on Saturday, keying a third place team finish at the Charles Bowles Invitational. "We definitely had some good pack running today. I think we were smart moving through the field," head coach Louie Quintana said. "We put ourselves in position at the end to finish a very respectable third and did it with a lot of athletes who are in their first year and running their second collegiate race."
