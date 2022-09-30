ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxing Scene

Thurman on Crawford: Clearly, If He Can't Come Up With Something To Do, I'll Fill That Slot

Keith Thurman is ready to enter the equation if the world’s top two welterweights still aren’t ready to face each other. The sport still awaits the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford superfight that has been more than four years in the making but still without a finalized deal or fight date in place. There were hopes for the proposed undisputed welterweight championship to be signed and sealed in time to take place in November but that clearly is no longer the case.
stillrealtous.com

Drew McIntyre Reveals What He Asked Roman Reigns After Match At Clash At The Castle

Last month Drew McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle and it was Roman who walked out with the gold after Solo Sikoa helped him get the win. The United Kingdom had been waiting a long time for an event like Clash at the Castle and the fans inside Principality Stadium were loud throughout the show.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title

Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
WWE
Boxing Scene

Moloney Twins Thrilled To Once Again Share The Stage In Melbourne

Jason and Andrew Moloney couldn’t envision their latest respective title runs any other way than alongside one another. The Australian twins will each enter the ring for the 27th time, all but six of which have come on the same show. That trend continues with the two making separate appearances on the October 16 show (Saturday, October 15 for U.S. viewers) at Rod Laver Stadium in Melbourne. Jason Moloney will face Thailanda’s Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-1-1, 46KOs; b/k/a Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai) in a WBC title eliminator, while Andrew meets former title challenger Norbelto Jimenez in a ten-round battle.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Chris Eubank Jr. Says Conor Benn Is Going To Crumble Under Pressure

A family rivalry over 30 years in the making will add another chapter to its saga Saturday when second-generation stars Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn continue the beef that first began with their fathers. Chris Eubank Sr. faced Nigel Benn in 1990 and scored a ninth-round technical knockout victory...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Willito Ortiz To Go Pro on October 26, Inks With Split-T Management

Puerto Rican amateur star Willito Ortiz has signed on with Split-T Management. Ortiz, 19-years old of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, compiled a total record of 48-4 and won four National Championships in a row (2019-2022). As a member of Team Puerto Rico, Ortiz amassed a Gold Medal at the 2019 Cinturon...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Tony Bellew Questions Why Fury is Even Considering a Charr Fight

Former cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew has questioned Tyson Fury for considering the possibility of making a voluntary defense of the WBC world title against Mahmoud Charr on December 3. Negotiations have collapsed for a potential clash between Fury and Anthony Joshua, with both sides confirming that a deal will not...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Shields-Marshall (Really This Time), Wilder Returns: October Preview

It’s been a long time since the US had the best heavyweight in the world, more than a generation now. Even falling short of being the best of his time, there’s no denying Deontay Wilder has been a spark for his era, providing the thrill of wondering what will happen when his right hand lands.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Archie Sharp Hopes Oscar Valdez is Next For Vacant WBO Title

No1 contender Archie Sharp expects to face Oscar Valdez for the vacant WBO world junior lightweight title. Sharp has been at the top of the WBO’s rankings for almost a year and has relentlessly banged the drum for a fight with US star Shakur Stevenson. But with Stevenson now...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Robeisy Ramirez Aims To Become The 'King of The Featherweights'

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy "El Tren" Ramirez, the southpaw fighting pride of Cienfuegos, Cuba, is on the precipice of a featherweight title shot. In order to earn that opportunity, Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs) will have to take care of business against former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-1, 18 KOs) in a 10-rounder Saturday, Oct. 29 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Chris Eubank Sr. Calls for Boycott of Eubank Jr.-Benn: ‘This Is How Brain Injuries Occur’

Chris Eubank Sr. wants the boxing world to spurn what is being touted as the biggest all-British boxing fight in recent memory. The former champion and British boxing icon recently came out against a proposed 157-pound catchweight fight between his son, the middleweight and super middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr., and rising welterweight Conor Benn. The two are set to face each other this Saturday at The O2 Arena in London. Eubank Sr. and Benn’s father, Nigel Benn, were responsible for Britain’s most fierce boxing rivalry during the 1990s.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Derek Chisora and ‘Other Fighters’ Received Offer To Fight Tyson Fury in Dec., Says Hearn

The British heavyweight title fight touted as one for the ages seems less likely with each passing day. Discussions for a proposed Dec. 3 all-British showdown between WBC titlist Tyson Fury and former champion Anthony Joshua have seemingly reached an impasse, with Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, stating on Monday that the fight is now essentially dead in the water, with the caveat that discussions can resume at any point in time.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn Expects Eubank Sr. To Show Support For Son in Fight Against Benn

Eddie Hearn is optimistic that Chris Eubank Sr. will eventually be by his son’s side. Eubank Sr., one of the most decorated fighters in recent British boxing history, drew attention recently when he publicly declared that he was against his son’s involvement in a 157-pound catchweight fight against Conor Benn on Oct. 8 at the O2 in London. Eubank Jr. has indicated that he has had virtually zero contact with his father since he signed a contract to fight Benn. As for Benn, his father has been in his camp the entire time.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Eubank Concerned But Hopeful Fight With Benn Still Happens; Stresses 'I’m A Clean Fighter'

Chris Eubank Jr. is well aware of the inherent risks associated with his chosen vocation. While he emphasized Wednesday that he has always been a clean boxer, Eubank also acknowledged that he is more than willing to move forward with his grudge match against Conor Benn on Saturday night. The British Boxing Board of Control revealed Wednesday that Benn tested positive for clomiphene, a substance banned by both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association, in a test overseen by VADA in August.
COMBAT SPORTS

