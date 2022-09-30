Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Arum Erupts: Hearn Wanted To Kill Fury-Joshua, I Knew He'd Find a Way To Sabotage It
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is standing firm on his position that Eddie Hearn, promoter for Anthony Joshua, "killed" the possibility of a year-end showdown between the two domestic rivals. The two sides have been negotiating for the last few weeks - with...
Boxing Scene
Thurman on Crawford: Clearly, If He Can't Come Up With Something To Do, I'll Fill That Slot
Keith Thurman is ready to enter the equation if the world’s top two welterweights still aren’t ready to face each other. The sport still awaits the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford superfight that has been more than four years in the making but still without a finalized deal or fight date in place. There were hopes for the proposed undisputed welterweight championship to be signed and sealed in time to take place in November but that clearly is no longer the case.
Boxing Scene
British Boxing Board of Control Won’t Allow Eubank-Benn Bout To Move Forward
The fate of Saturday’s fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn now seems to be in the hands of lawyers after the British Boxing Board of Control had seemingly pulled the plug on the fight in the wake of a positive drugs test by Benn. Promoters Matchroom and...
Boxing Scene
Janibek Craves Canelo Alvarez Showdown: "Easy Work, He's Not At His Best Anymore"
Janibek Alimkhanuly ditched his traditional clothing on September 17th, in favor of rocking Gennadiy Golovkin’s gear. On the night, the current unified middleweight champion competed for the first time in his career at the 168-pound limit against Canelo Alvarez. Though Alimkhanuly screamed at the top of his lungs, his...
RELATED PEOPLE
stillrealtous.com
Drew McIntyre Reveals What He Asked Roman Reigns After Match At Clash At The Castle
Last month Drew McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle and it was Roman who walked out with the gold after Solo Sikoa helped him get the win. The United Kingdom had been waiting a long time for an event like Clash at the Castle and the fans inside Principality Stadium were loud throughout the show.
WWE・
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
WWE・
Novak Djokovic won, quite literally, the biggest prize in tennis at the Tel Aviv Open
"In awe at the size of this trophy," tweeted the US Open after Djokovic won the Tel Aviv Open on Sunday. "Absolute unit."
Boxing Scene
Moloney Twins Thrilled To Once Again Share The Stage In Melbourne
Jason and Andrew Moloney couldn’t envision their latest respective title runs any other way than alongside one another. The Australian twins will each enter the ring for the 27th time, all but six of which have come on the same show. That trend continues with the two making separate appearances on the October 16 show (Saturday, October 15 for U.S. viewers) at Rod Laver Stadium in Melbourne. Jason Moloney will face Thailanda’s Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-1-1, 46KOs; b/k/a Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai) in a WBC title eliminator, while Andrew meets former title challenger Norbelto Jimenez in a ten-round battle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Jr. Says Conor Benn Is Going To Crumble Under Pressure
A family rivalry over 30 years in the making will add another chapter to its saga Saturday when second-generation stars Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn continue the beef that first began with their fathers. Chris Eubank Sr. faced Nigel Benn in 1990 and scored a ninth-round technical knockout victory...
Boxing Scene
Willito Ortiz To Go Pro on October 26, Inks With Split-T Management
Puerto Rican amateur star Willito Ortiz has signed on with Split-T Management. Ortiz, 19-years old of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, compiled a total record of 48-4 and won four National Championships in a row (2019-2022). As a member of Team Puerto Rico, Ortiz amassed a Gold Medal at the 2019 Cinturon...
Boxing Scene
Tony Bellew Questions Why Fury is Even Considering a Charr Fight
Former cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew has questioned Tyson Fury for considering the possibility of making a voluntary defense of the WBC world title against Mahmoud Charr on December 3. Negotiations have collapsed for a potential clash between Fury and Anthony Joshua, with both sides confirming that a deal will not...
Boxing Scene
Shields-Marshall (Really This Time), Wilder Returns: October Preview
It’s been a long time since the US had the best heavyweight in the world, more than a generation now. Even falling short of being the best of his time, there’s no denying Deontay Wilder has been a spark for his era, providing the thrill of wondering what will happen when his right hand lands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Archie Sharp Hopes Oscar Valdez is Next For Vacant WBO Title
No1 contender Archie Sharp expects to face Oscar Valdez for the vacant WBO world junior lightweight title. Sharp has been at the top of the WBO’s rankings for almost a year and has relentlessly banged the drum for a fight with US star Shakur Stevenson. But with Stevenson now...
Boxing Scene
Robeisy Ramirez Aims To Become The 'King of The Featherweights'
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy "El Tren" Ramirez, the southpaw fighting pride of Cienfuegos, Cuba, is on the precipice of a featherweight title shot. In order to earn that opportunity, Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs) will have to take care of business against former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-1, 18 KOs) in a 10-rounder Saturday, Oct. 29 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Sr. Calls for Boycott of Eubank Jr.-Benn: ‘This Is How Brain Injuries Occur’
Chris Eubank Sr. wants the boxing world to spurn what is being touted as the biggest all-British boxing fight in recent memory. The former champion and British boxing icon recently came out against a proposed 157-pound catchweight fight between his son, the middleweight and super middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr., and rising welterweight Conor Benn. The two are set to face each other this Saturday at The O2 Arena in London. Eubank Sr. and Benn’s father, Nigel Benn, were responsible for Britain’s most fierce boxing rivalry during the 1990s.
Boxing Scene
Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall Sanctioned By WBC For 'Elizabethan Belt'
Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall have an added incentive to be victorious in their upcoming fight on Saturday, 15th October, with the winner to be handed the new WBC ‘Elizabethan Belt’. The World Boxing Council have today unveiled an incredible tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II after...
Boxing Scene
Derek Chisora and ‘Other Fighters’ Received Offer To Fight Tyson Fury in Dec., Says Hearn
The British heavyweight title fight touted as one for the ages seems less likely with each passing day. Discussions for a proposed Dec. 3 all-British showdown between WBC titlist Tyson Fury and former champion Anthony Joshua have seemingly reached an impasse, with Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, stating on Monday that the fight is now essentially dead in the water, with the caveat that discussions can resume at any point in time.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Expects Eubank Sr. To Show Support For Son in Fight Against Benn
Eddie Hearn is optimistic that Chris Eubank Sr. will eventually be by his son’s side. Eubank Sr., one of the most decorated fighters in recent British boxing history, drew attention recently when he publicly declared that he was against his son’s involvement in a 157-pound catchweight fight against Conor Benn on Oct. 8 at the O2 in London. Eubank Jr. has indicated that he has had virtually zero contact with his father since he signed a contract to fight Benn. As for Benn, his father has been in his camp the entire time.
Boxing Scene
Eubank Concerned But Hopeful Fight With Benn Still Happens; Stresses 'I’m A Clean Fighter'
Chris Eubank Jr. is well aware of the inherent risks associated with his chosen vocation. While he emphasized Wednesday that he has always been a clean boxer, Eubank also acknowledged that he is more than willing to move forward with his grudge match against Conor Benn on Saturday night. The British Boxing Board of Control revealed Wednesday that Benn tested positive for clomiphene, a substance banned by both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association, in a test overseen by VADA in August.
Comments / 0