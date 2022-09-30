ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NY

Four Quick Things to Know This Week + Sports Shouts

Pong Records, Peekskill Apartments, Solar Energy, Staffing Local Job Market. Before I get into this week's local news roundup, three quick interconnected Examiner sports shoutouts. First, to Examiner Sports Editor Ray Gallagher, who earned his Ripken nickname this week, willing another section into existence despite being hobbled by illness.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
theexaminernews.com

It's Digital Inclusion Week: What Does That Mean for Westchester?

Researchers have shown that the greatest determinant of COVID-19 mortality was internet access. It is a correlation, not a cause. But why are we surprised?. Research also confirms that internet access determines success across multiple areas: heart health, voter turnout, reading scores and employability. Research explains what we intuitively know: Internet access helps us be healthier and wealthier.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

No. Castle Looks to Convert Old Verizon Lot into Parking in Armonk

North Castle officials plan on converting a two-acre parcel formerly owned by Verizon into additional parking in downtown Armonk to ease a shortage of spaces during high-volume hours. A preliminary layout last week was unveiled by the town's consulting engineer Joe Cremele of Kellard Sessions that also included landscaping, curbing...
ARMONK, NY
theexaminernews.com

Local Leaders Oppose Proposed NYSEG Rate Hike

Elected officials in northern Westchester and Putnam spoke out last week in opposition to a proposed 31% rate hike for NYSEG electric customers. The state Public Service Commission (PSC) held a virtual hearing on the proposal Sept. 28 that, if approved, would result in a $10 to $18 monthly increase for residents. The rate increases would take effect on May 1, 2023.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Pleasantville Residents Disgruntled Over Potential Mixed-Use Project

A mixed-use project for the former Chase Bank building at 444 Bedford Rd. and adjacent lots in Pleasantville is being considered as several residents voiced objections last week to the pace of development in the village. Property owner Beldotti LLC shared preliminary plans last week in what was called an...
PLEASANTVILLE, NY

