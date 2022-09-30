ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Today marks National Night Out

(Seguin) — A record number of neighborhoods will be taking a stand against crime tonight. Sarah Wallace, the community engagement officer with the Seguin Police Department, says 30 neighborhoods have signed-up to host official National Night Out events in the city of Seguin. “We are super happy with it....
seguintoday.com

Prepare for a Seguin Showdown

(Seguin) – Guadalupe County does not have to wait until Thursday to enjoy some live action in the rodeo arena. This year, bull riders will get started one day early as the Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo presents the BBR Backyard Bull Riding event. Tonight’s BBR event is dubbed “Where Legends Begin: 2022 Tour Open to the World.”
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Local ladies seek Fair Queen’s title

(Seguin) — A half a dozen young ladies will be seeking the title of this year’s Guadalupe County Fair Queen. The contestants will be participating in this year’s 72nd Fair Queens contest set for Saturday at the Seguin Coliseum. The contest got a jump start on Sunday with the personal interview portion of the contest. On-stage events before judges get underway at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The Guadalupe County Fair runs from Oct. 5-9. A complete listing of all fair events can be found in the official Fair Catalog available at various locations around town including at Seguin Radio KWED. The radio station is located at 609 E. Court St. The fair catalog is also available online at gcfair.org.
