Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Related
Things to know about San Antonio's Barbacoa and Big Red Festival
Bring your appetite.
Butterfly swarms are invading Central Texas; they’re not the usual butterflies
What's the deal with all the butterflies? KXAN viewers have been reaching out, wondering about the increase in butterflies in Central Texas this fall.
seguintoday.com
Today marks National Night Out
(Seguin) — A record number of neighborhoods will be taking a stand against crime tonight. Sarah Wallace, the community engagement officer with the Seguin Police Department, says 30 neighborhoods have signed-up to host official National Night Out events in the city of Seguin. “We are super happy with it....
Wurstfest returns to New Braunfels for 61st year, starting Nov. 4
The annual festival celebrates the city’s heritage with sausage and other food, music, dancing and lots of beer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio area for Dachtoberfest
HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenies are returning to the San Antonio area to take their turn at the track. Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The event has previously been held at Retama Park Race Track.
Are You Ready Texas? H-E-B Has Just Taken Check-Out To The Next Level!
Futuristic? Next Level? It might be too early to know, but Texas's favorite grocery store H-E-B is betting on the future and the future is now. "Fast Scan" is here at H-E-B. It's the newest way to check out at the grocery store. • FAST SCAN IS NOW AT THIS...
KTSA
Another raccoon causes Seguin power outages
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another day, another raccoon-related power outage in Seguin. The Seguin Police Department said another raccoon made its way into the city’s East substation transformer to cause another power outage in parts of the city Monday. The police department is asking people to not...
Photos: Loretta Lynn through the years
Photos: Loretta Lynn through the years AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 02: Loretta Lynn performs in concert during Rodeo Austin at the Travis County Expo Center on March 2, 2014 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic) (Gary Miller/FilmMagic via Getty Images)
RELATED PEOPLE
One Of The World's Longest Light Tunnels Is Returning To Texas This Year
The light show will return this holiday season.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom home in the sweeping Texas Hill Country
How much would you pay per month for this view?
3 Central Texas Halloween events that will send a shiver down your spine
Tell me why all of them have at least one clown theme, yikes.
San Antonio tattoo shop offers special on adorable Halloween ink
If you want an emo ghost, you got it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Enchanted Rock will be closed periodically this fall and winter to allow permitted hunts
SAN ANTONIO – The Enchanted Rock State Natural Area will be closed for several days this fall and winter to allow hunters to use the property. During these days, which will happen periodically through February, only permitted hunters will be allowed at the park, according to a Facebook post.
seguintoday.com
Prepare for a Seguin Showdown
(Seguin) – Guadalupe County does not have to wait until Thursday to enjoy some live action in the rodeo arena. This year, bull riders will get started one day early as the Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo presents the BBR Backyard Bull Riding event. Tonight’s BBR event is dubbed “Where Legends Begin: 2022 Tour Open to the World.”
CAMPO proposes changes to key Central Texas projects; how to weigh in
CAMPO's Transportation Improvement Program is a four-year program outline that covers projects in the works between 2023 and 2026.
A look at the puro inside jokes of San Antonio’s culture
Fred's Fish Fry, how do you stay open?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seguin residents find disbelief and humor after raccoons knock out power twice in three days
SEGUIN, Texas — Critters caused some power outages in Seguin. The city says raccoons knocked out transformers at their substation impacting half of the city’s customers over the weekend and on Monday. The power is back on now—but its not an issue the city is taking lightly.
KSAT 12
Friendship turns deadly for 2 young women: South Texas Crime Stories
Heather Ann Willms was enjoying life, she graduated from O’Connor High School in 2001 and had attended San Antonio College and Texas Lutheran University. She had five siblings and was admired by many friends, including Jose Baldomero Flores, who she and her family called Joe. Heather and Jose met...
seguintoday.com
Relay for Life organization to benefit from parking cars, selling drinks
(Seguin) – A local organization is looking to coral a few good volunteers at this year’s Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo. The parking lots and the beer garden are in need of individuals wishing to give of their time and all for a good cause. Manning this...
seguintoday.com
Local ladies seek Fair Queen’s title
(Seguin) — A half a dozen young ladies will be seeking the title of this year’s Guadalupe County Fair Queen. The contestants will be participating in this year’s 72nd Fair Queens contest set for Saturday at the Seguin Coliseum. The contest got a jump start on Sunday with the personal interview portion of the contest. On-stage events before judges get underway at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The Guadalupe County Fair runs from Oct. 5-9. A complete listing of all fair events can be found in the official Fair Catalog available at various locations around town including at Seguin Radio KWED. The radio station is located at 609 E. Court St. The fair catalog is also available online at gcfair.org.
Comments / 0