Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
Ukraine news – live: Russia warns of more land grabs after four regions annexed
The Kremlin hinted that it could have plans to annexe more regions of Ukraine.It comes after Vladimir Putin signed a law to incorporate four partially-occupied regions of southern Ukraine – the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Luhansk People’s Republic, and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – into Russia.It’s the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least 50 years.Kyiv said the act was of a “collective madhouse” at a time when Russian forces have been fleeing front lines.But the Kremlin suggested it’s eyeing up more regions to “reclaim”. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters that Russia will...
Russians fleeing mobilisation will not automatically get French visas – minister
PARIS (Reuters) – French Junior Minister for European Affairs Laurence Boone said on Wednesday that Russians fleeing their country to avoid being mobilised in the Russian army would not automatically get visas to remain in France, but that their situation and any security risks would be considered. “We have...
Swedish MEP cuts hair during speech in solidarity with Iranian women
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A Swedish member of the European Parliament lopped off her hair during a speech in the EU assembly in solidarity with anti-government demonstrations in Iran ignited by the death in morality police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. “Until Iran is free, our fury will be bigger...
Russia’s Federation Council ratifies annexation of four Ukrainian regions
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The upper house of Russia’s parliament voted on Tuesday to approve the incorporation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia, as Moscow sets about formally annexing territory it sized from Kyiv during its seven-month conflict. In a session on Tuesday, the Federation Council unanimously ratified legislation...
Questions over talks on joint air defence as Spanish, German leaders meet
MADRID (Reuters) – Spain and Germany will discuss plans for a German-led, joint missile defence system at a summit in Spain on Wednesday, the German ambassador to Spain said in an interview with the Cadena SER radio station. But the Spanish government denied that the topic was on the...
EU to target Iranian officials with travel bans, asset freezes – France
PARIS (Reuters) -France’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that the European Union was looking to impose asset freezes and travel bans on a number of Iranian officials involved in the crackdown on protesters. “France’s action at heart of EU … (is) to target those responsible for the crackdown by...
Lula gets support of third-place candidate in Brazil presidential race
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Centrist Brazilian Senator Simone Tebet, who finished third in the presidential race, on Wednesday said she was supporting leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva against far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro when they face off in an Oct. 30 runoff vote. Tebet received nearly 5 million votes...
Kuwaiti Emiri decree reappoints Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah as PM- KUNA
DUBAI (Reuters) – A Kuwaiti emiri decree reappointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah as prime minister on Wednesday, state news agency KUNA reported. (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Students form human chains across Budapest supporting teachers’ strike
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Thousands of Hungarian primary and secondary school students, teachers and parents formed human chains across downtown Budapest on Wednesday morning in support of teachers fighting for higher wages and teachers sacked for protesting. Teachers have launched a “I want to teach” campaign and called for civil...
Ireland’s Coveney: UK mood music on N. Ireland has changed
DUBLIN (Reuters) -Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday that the “mood music” from the British government over resolving issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol had changed fundamentally ahead of talks resuming this week. British and EU officials will hold their first talks in over seven months...
Yemen’s U.N. envoy pushing for peace deal after truce ends
AMMAN (Reuters) – Yemen’s warring parties should revive efforts for a broader deal to end its devastating seven-year conflict, the country’s top United Nations envoy said on Tuesday after failed efforts to renew a truce deal on Sunday. The U.N. special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg told...
Taiwan sees more Chinese coercion, intimidation in Xi's next term
TAIPEI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan expects China to increase its coercion and intimidation to achieve its goal of bringing the island under Beijing's control once President Xi Jinping assumes a third term in office, a senior Taiwanese minister said on Thursday.
Bangladesh investigates crippling 10-hour nationwide power cut
DHAKA (Reuters) – Bangladeshi officials were investigating on Wednesday why power was cut to about three quarters of the country, halting the vital garment sector and telecommunications services for about 10 hours. Electricity was fully restored just before midnight on Tuesday, government officials said. “We suspect a transmission line...
Paul deLespinasse: Will it be one world, or none?
Technology has finally accomplished what pacifists have been unable to do: made wars unthinkable. Supporting the world's large population requires huge amounts of energy, currently largely extracted from coal, oil and natural gas. But the resulting carbon dioxide threatens climate catastrophe. With fusion reactors only a future possibility, the main alternatives to carbon fuels...
U.S. citizen Baquer Namazi leaves Iran, headed to Oman – lawyer
(Reuters) – Baquer Namazi, an 85-year-old Iranian American who was jailed in Iran on spying charges that the United States called baseless, is en route to Oman on Wednesday after Iranian authorities allowed him to leave for medical treatment, his lawyer said. “I am pleased to confirm that Baquer...
STMicroelectronics wins European Commission backing for Italy plant
(Reuters) – The European Commission on Wednesday approved Italian state aid for STMicroelectronics which plans to build a plant the company says will create around 700 jobs. The Commission said it accepted a 292.5-million-euro ($292 million) Italian grant under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (‘RRF’) to support the building of the silicon carbide wafer plant in Catania, Sicily.
Tourism revenues on the mend in Mediterranean countries
(Reuters) – Even if the number of visitors has still not quite recovered to pre-pandemic levels, Mediterranean countries are enjoying a much-needed boost as inflation and a strong sector recovery lift this year’s tourist spending and tax receipts higher. The positive trend is one factor lending support to...
More than 50 killed in northern Ethiopia air strike, say aid workers and Tigray forces
NAIROBI (Reuters) -More than 50 people were killed in an air strike on Tuesday that hit a school in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region that was sheltering people displaced by conflict between the federal and regional governments, two aid workers and Tigray forces said. The air strike in the town...
Greece searches for migrants after vessel sinks off Kythira island
ATHENS (Reuters) – Greek authorities mounted a search and rescue operation to save about 100 migrants whose vessel sank after hitting a rocky area in stormy waters near the island of Kythira on Wednesday, the coastguard said. “Their vessel smashed into a rocky area and sank,” a coastguard official...
