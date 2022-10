BOTHELL, Wash. — KIRO 7 received a video showing the moment bears showed up at a house in Bothell.

The bears were caught on camera just after 2 a.m. Wednesday near Canyon Creek Elementary School.

Renee Hughes Kilwien shared the Ring video, which shows a mama bear and her two cubs exploring.

Kilwien said back in April, a mama bear and three cubs visited her home.

