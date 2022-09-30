Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Credit Suisse’s deputy head of Asia wealth business resigns
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The deputy head of Credit Suisse’s Asia-Pacific wealth management business Young Jin Yee has resigned, according to a company memo reviewed by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesperson for the Swiss bank. The departure comes at a time when concerns about Credit Suisse’s ability to...
104.1 WIKY
Apple asks suppliers to shift some AirPods, Beats production to India – Nikkei
(Reuters) -Apple Inc is asking its suppliers to move some AirPods and Beats headphone production to India for the first time, Nikkei reported on Wednesday, in what could be an another win for New Delhi in its push for local manufacturing. Apple iPhone assembler Foxconn is preparing to make Beats...
Cathay Pacific union warns of higher fares caused by fewer staff
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) faces unprecedented staffing and training shortages that will keep airfares high and threaten Hong Kong's resumption of its role as a global aviation hub, a pilots' union said on Thursday.
India Sept services growth slumped to 6-month low on cooling demand -PMI
BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Growth in India's services industry slumped in September to a six-month low, led by a substantial easing in demand amid high inflation, a private survey showed.
Comments / 0