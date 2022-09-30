ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

St Bernadette: The religious relics drawing crowds across the country

Thousands of people have visited a Yorkshire cathedral to see the relics of of a 19th Century saint who is said to have seen the Virgin Mary. BBC News spoke to people who had made the trip to Leeds Cathedral to see the remains of St Bernadette to find out what drove them to attend.
BBC

Barry couple rape review outcome heartbreaking - victim

A victim of a paedophile couple jailed for a series of rapes on girls has said she is disappointed by a review into the case. Peter and Avril Griffiths raped and abused young girls they groomed in Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan. The review was carried out following the...
BBC

Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA

The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
BBC

Cambridge dealer caught selling drugs hidden in his bottom

A drug dealer who was caught selling wraps he kept hidden in his bottom has been jailed. Danyal Dumbia, 19, was spotted with Kevin Patrocinio, 22, selling crack cocaine to two people in Fen Causeway, Cambridge, last November. The pair, from Glasgow, were arrested and Dumbia later tried to flush...
BBC

Bradford man jailed for raping teenager

A man who admitted raping a teenager has been ordered to serve three years and 10 months in a Young Offenders Institute. Harry Webster, 20, from Bradford, pleaded guilty to one count of rape at an earlier hearing at Bradford Crown Court and was sentenced on Monday. He had carried...
BBC

Danish Royal Family: Queen 'sorry' after stripping grandchildren's titles

The Queen of Denmark has apologised after stripping four of her grandchildren of their royal titles - but has not reversed the decision. Queen Margrethe II said she wanted the monarchy in "keeping with the times", that her decision had been a long time coming, and that it would "future-proof" the institution.
BBC

Cheadle driver kills friend and left paralysed in crash

A man has been jailed for a crash that left him paralysed, killed his friend and seriously injured another. A Land Rover Discovery driven by Joshua Alcock, had been traveling at more than twice the speed limit when he lost control in Kingsley Moor, Staffordshire Police said. Passenger Daniel Fallows,...
BBC

Newcastle: Drugs destined for student market seized

Drugs, cash and weapons have been seized as part of a crackdown on dealers targeting students. Cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy and cannabis with a street value of £50,000 was found in Newcastle, along with £22,000 in cash and weapons including knives. Northumbria Police arrested 38 people for a range...
BBC

Youths 'no longer feel safe' after attack on teen

Young people "no longer feel safe" after a 13-year-old boy was seriously assaulted in Dundee, according to a local councillor. It is understood that the child is still in hospital following the incident in the Lothian Crescent area on Monday evening. Police believe three young people are responsible for the...
BBC

Calais migrants: Smugglers cause fresh problems for police

Hidden in dense vegetation along the coast north of Calais, two men are quietly piling the pressure on Britain's new prime minister. Crouching in the darkness, they swiftly prepare a boat to take migrants across the Channel. High above them in the pre-dawn gloom, the approaching buzz of a UK-funded...
BBC

Gatwick: Campaign to save historic plane runs out of time

Campaigners who wanted to save a disused airliner said they are "gutted" they could not raise the funds in time. The Handley Page Dart Herald was on a perimeter field at Gatwick Airport, after being displayed at the South Terminal for a decade. The land is wanted for expansion and...
BBC

Yassar Yaqub: Officer who fired fatal shots had 'no alternative'

An armed officer who fatally shot a man during a police stop on a motorway slip road has told an inquest the suspect pointed a gun at him before he fired. Yassar Yaqub, 28, was the front-seat passenger in one of two cars travelling in convoy on the M62 when four covert police cars surrounded them in 2017.
BBC

Police warning as man gives biscuits to Southampton school children

Police are patrolling an area at school drop-off and pick-up times after a man was reported to have handed out biscuits to children. It happened at Netley Abbey Junior in Southampton on Tuesday. Hampshire Constabulary said a man approached a group of children at the school at lunchtime and offered...
