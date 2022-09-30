Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Cholera outbreak in Malawi killed 110 since March
BLANTYRE (Reuters) – Cholera has spread to 22 of Malawi’s 28 districts, killing 110 people and infecting 3,891 people since March when the first case was reported, the health minister said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Frank Phiri; Editing by Anait Miridzhanian and James Macharia Chege)
104.1 WIKY
Bangladesh investigates crippling 10-hour nationwide power cut
DHAKA (Reuters) – Bangladeshi officials were investigating on Wednesday why power was cut to about three quarters of the country, halting the vital garment sector and telecommunications services for about 10 hours. Electricity was fully restored just before midnight on Tuesday, government officials said. “We suspect a transmission line...
104.1 WIKY
Kuwaiti Emiri decree reappoints Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah as PM- KUNA
DUBAI (Reuters) – A Kuwaiti emiri decree reappointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah as prime minister on Wednesday, state news agency KUNA reported. (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Alex Richardson)
104.1 WIKY
Greece searches for migrants after vessel sinks off Kythira island
ATHENS (Reuters) – Greek authorities mounted a search and rescue operation to save about 100 migrants whose vessel sank after hitting a rocky area in stormy waters near the island of Kythira on Wednesday, the coastguard said. “Their vessel smashed into a rocky area and sank,” a coastguard official...
IN THIS ARTICLE
104.1 WIKY
More than 50 killed in northern Ethiopia air strike, say aid workers and Tigray forces
NAIROBI (Reuters) -More than 50 people were killed in an air strike on Tuesday that hit a school in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region that was sheltering people displaced by conflict between the federal and regional governments, two aid workers and Tigray forces said. The air strike in the town...
104.1 WIKY
Nigerian military says last hostages from March train attack freed
LAGOS (Reuters) – Nigeria’s military has secured the release of the remaining 23 hostages from a train attack by gunmen in northern Kaduna state in March, which saw dozens kidnapped and six others killed, a defence official said on Wednesday. The government blamed the attack on Islamist insurgency...
Comments / 0