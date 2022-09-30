ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cholera outbreak in Malawi killed 110 since March

BLANTYRE (Reuters) – Cholera has spread to 22 of Malawi’s 28 districts, killing 110 people and infecting 3,891 people since March when the first case was reported, the health minister said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Frank Phiri; Editing by Anait Miridzhanian and James Macharia Chege)
Bangladesh investigates crippling 10-hour nationwide power cut

DHAKA (Reuters) – Bangladeshi officials were investigating on Wednesday why power was cut to about three quarters of the country, halting the vital garment sector and telecommunications services for about 10 hours. Electricity was fully restored just before midnight on Tuesday, government officials said. “We suspect a transmission line...
Greece searches for migrants after vessel sinks off Kythira island

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greek authorities mounted a search and rescue operation to save about 100 migrants whose vessel sank after hitting a rocky area in stormy waters near the island of Kythira on Wednesday, the coastguard said. “Their vessel smashed into a rocky area and sank,” a coastguard official...
Nigerian military says last hostages from March train attack freed

LAGOS (Reuters) – Nigeria’s military has secured the release of the remaining 23 hostages from a train attack by gunmen in northern Kaduna state in March, which saw dozens kidnapped and six others killed, a defence official said on Wednesday. The government blamed the attack on Islamist insurgency...
