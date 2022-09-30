Read full article on original website
India’s weakening exports slows trade deficit moderation – Barclays
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s large trade deficit is beginning to consolidate, but the weaker exports are prompting a more gradual adjustment than expected, Barclays Bank said in a note on Tuesday. India’s trade deficit fell to $26.7 billion in September from $28 billion in August and $30 billion...
Sri Lanka cenbank stands pat on rates, says monetary conditions ‘sufficiently tight’
COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s central bank held interest rates steady on Thursday as widely expected, saying monetary conditions remain “sufficiently tight” after a massive rate-hike campaign earlier in the year to tame stubbornly high inflation. The Standing Lending Facility rate was held steady at 15.50%...
Marketmind: Mixed inflation signals
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. As the U.S. inflation debate intensifies, the signals are getting murkier. For investors, this makes markets more skittish and day-to- day moves harder to predict, and makes Fed forecasting even more difficult than it already is.
Thai economy seen up 3.0 to 3.5% this year – Finance Minister
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s economy is still expected to grow 3.0 to 3.5% this year, while a weak baht is benefiting exports, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar on Wednesday. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)
S.Korea annual consumer inflation softens for second month in Sept
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s annual consumer inflation came in below expectations and further softened in September, government data showed on Wednesday. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.6% in September from the same month a year ago, according to the Statistics Korea data, after a 5.7% rise in August, when the annual rate fell for the first time in seven months.
U.S. trade deficit lowest in more than a year as imports drop
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. trade deficit dropped to its lowest level in more than a year in August as slowing domestic demand amid stiff interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve weighed on imports. The trade deficit narrowed 4.3% to $67.4 billion last month, the lowest level since...
Fed has tools, knowhow to bring down inflation: Daly
(Reuters) – San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank has the tools and the knowledge to bring down high inflation, and will use them to do so. The Fed will try to take the “easiest path” it can find to bring...
Fed’s Bostic says inflation fight “still in early days”
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation is likely “still in early days,” Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said Wednesday, becoming the latest U.S. central banker to caution against the likelihood rates would be reduced in response to any weakening of the economy.
Fed says people hate inflation, Census survey suggests it runs deep
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – High inflation has made it harder to pay the bills, roiled retirement plans, and led people to curb travel and watch the thermostat. Turns out it is also freaking them out in a broad and often intense way according to new U.S. Census household survey data that has begun including more questions on rising prices.
Apple asks suppliers to shift some AirPods, Beats production to India – Nikkei
(Reuters) -Apple Inc is asking its suppliers to move some AirPods and Beats headphone production to India for the first time, Nikkei reported on Wednesday, in what could be an another win for New Delhi in its push for local manufacturing. Apple iPhone assembler Foxconn is preparing to make Beats...
Egypt’s current account deficit drops by half in April-June quarter
CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt’s current account deficit fell by almost half in the April-June quarter as non-oil imports tumbled by nearly 20% from the previous quarter, the central bank said in balance of payments figures released on Wednesday. Imports have been suffering from an acute shortage of foreign...
ADB to give Pakistan up to $2.5 billion in flood relief support -finance ministry
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will give Pakistan up to $2.5 billion in flood relief support, Pakistan’s finance ministry said on Wednesday. The announcement came after the ADB’s country director Yong Ye met Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad. “ADB will provide flood relief...
Credit Suisse’s deputy head of Asia wealth business resigns
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The deputy head of Credit Suisse’s Asia-Pacific wealth management business Young Jin Yee has resigned, according to a company memo reviewed by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesperson for the Swiss bank. The departure comes at a time when concerns about Credit Suisse’s ability to...
Taiwan taking monthly energy, food inventories in case of China conflict
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan has been taking monthly inventories of critical supplies like food and energy in case of a conflict with China, a government official said on Wednesday. China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, mounted war games near the island in August following a visit...
Exxon signals strong Q3 earnings, but shy of record
(Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday signaled third quarter operating profits will cool from the second quarter’s all time high as oil prices, refining and chemical margins pulled back from the previous period, according to a securities filing. The largest U.S. oil producer issued a snapshot of factors affecting...
Drivers in Germany face higher insurance premiums – industry executive
MUNICH (Reuters) – German drivers should brace for higher auto insurance premiums next year, following three years of price declines, an industry executive told Reuters. Higher insurance prices are the latest headache for drivers, who already must contend with soaring fuel costs, parts shortages and long waiting times for new vehicles. Annual inflation in Germany was 10.9% in September, the fastest pace in more than a quarter of a century.
Celsius co-founder and strategy head Leon resigns from bankrupt crypto lender
(Reuters) – Celsius Network’s co-founder and chief strategy officer Daniel Leon has stepped down, the bankrupt crypto lender said on Tuesday, joining a wave of executive departures from beleaguered digital asset companies. The announcement comes a week after chief executive officer Alex Mashinsky’s resignation. Leon’s departure was first...
Asian stocks mixed on strong US hiring, OPEC oil output cuts
Asian stocks are mixed after strong U.S. hiring dampened hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off plans for interest rate hikes and the OPEC oil production cartel agreed to shore up prices by cutting output
U.S. shale producers to stay on sidelines if OPEC+ slashes output
(Reuters) – A big oil production cut by OPEC+ members will not spur new U.S. oil and gas production, energy executives told Reuters, despite the likely rise in prices that could signal higher profits and inflation pressures. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, called OPEC+,...
Oil prices rise after OPEC+ agrees to slash crude output
(Reuters) – Oil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to further tighten global crude supply with a deal to slash oil production by about 2 million barrel per day. The agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a...
