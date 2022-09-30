ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Missing Kanawha County teen found

UPDATE (9:08 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Caleb Bandy was found. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old. Caleb Bandy was last seen on Monday around 2 p.m. walking near the intersection of Clotine Dr. and Fairview Dr. in St. Albans. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County man among latest COVID-19 deaths

PARKERSBURG — Another 10 deaths from COVID-19, including a 57-year-old man from Wood County, have been confirmed in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Tuesday. In addition to the Wood County resident, the state has confirmed the deaths of a 42-year-old man from Taylor...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WIFR

Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – Police in West Virginia made a gruesome discovery at a home Tuesday during a wellness check. Officers with the Charleston Police Department peeked in one of the home’s windows and saw a woman’s body lying on the living room floor. According to...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kanawha County, WV
City
Cross Lanes, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Crime & Safety
WVNS

Structure Fire off Alexander Lane in Beckley contained, no injuries

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — At 8:50 A.M. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, a structure fire was reported off the 100th block of Alexander Lane in Beckley. Beckley Fire Department responded, while Jan Care Ambulance cleared the scene. No deaths or injuries have been reported. Continue to follow 59News for updates on this story.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 men wanted for stealing from Cabell County church

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who allegedly stole money from a church. According to the Sheriff’s Office, numerous alleged felonies were committed, causing over $13,000 in fraudulent charges from a Cabell County church. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man charged for murders in both Ohio and West Virginia

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Charges have now been filed in West Virginia against a man who investigators say was also involved in a murder in Ohio the same night.  That is according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney who says that a warrant has been issued for Wayne Leib for a felony charge of first-degree murder.  […]
POMEROY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Medics#Dnr Forestry
WOWK 13 News

Man accused in Pomeroy, Mason murders in Meigs County court

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – A man accused in a double murder spanning two states was in court today for charges connected to one of the deaths. Wayne Leib was arraigned in Meigs County Court this morning, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 on aggravated murder charges for the Friday, Sept. 30 shooting death of 62-year-old Dwayne Qualls. […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Police searching for man accused of robbing pharmacy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Charleston Police Department is searching for a man officers say threatened a pharmacist and demanded medication. According to CPD, the reported robbery took place at Walgreens along Washington Street West. Officers say a man walked into the store, went directly to the pharmacy and...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNT-TV

WV man sentenced to 11 years for distributing 60 ounces of meth

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Monday, a Cross Lanes man was sentenced to prison followed by supervised release for his role in a large-volume drug trafficking organization (DTO). Leo Antoine Smith, 38, is the last major defendant in a case that took down a DTO that operated mostly in...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNS

Investigation into Beckley residence ongoing, details limited

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent CrimeTask Force is continuing an investigation, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Canaday confirmed on Monday, October 3, 2022. During the investigation, a number of agents entered a house on Sidney Street in the residential Jamescrest neighborhood in late September 2022, Canaday verified. He declined to […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

New Magistrate Appointed in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Leslie Grace has been appointed to be a magistrate in Kanawha County. Thirteenth Judicial Circuit (Kanawha County) Chief Judge Jennifer Bailey appointed Sgt. Grace on October 3 to fill the vacancy left by the death of Magistrate Mike Sisson, who passed away September 1.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications. In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service. On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Funding will remove abandoned, dilapidated structures in WVa

MATOAKA, W.Va. (AP) — Grants totaling $9.2 million are going to 21 West Virginia communities to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures, officials said. The funds will be given as reimbursement for demolition projects and qualified associated expenses, Gov. Jim Justice’s office said in a news release. The West...
MATOAKA, WV
WSAZ

Candidate holds home invasion suspect at gunpoint

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A retired high school teacher who’s running for office is being praised in his neighborhood for catching a suspect accused of trying to get into homes. “Emotions were sky high crazy here, just fear,” Katelyn Kelly said. “In that moment, you don’t know what...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy