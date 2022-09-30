Read full article on original website
Related
Missing Kanawha County teen found
UPDATE (9:08 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Caleb Bandy was found. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old. Caleb Bandy was last seen on Monday around 2 p.m. walking near the intersection of Clotine Dr. and Fairview Dr. in St. Albans. […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County man among latest COVID-19 deaths
PARKERSBURG — Another 10 deaths from COVID-19, including a 57-year-old man from Wood County, have been confirmed in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Tuesday. In addition to the Wood County resident, the state has confirmed the deaths of a 42-year-old man from Taylor...
3 inmate overdoses under investigation at West Virginia jail
Multiple overdoses at a West Virginia jail are under investigation, first responders confirmed to 12 News affiliate WOWK on Monday night.
WIFR
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – Police in West Virginia made a gruesome discovery at a home Tuesday during a wellness check. Officers with the Charleston Police Department peeked in one of the home’s windows and saw a woman’s body lying on the living room floor. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metro News
Trial moved for Kanawha County teenager charged in deaths of 4 family members
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teenager—scheduled to go on trial on four counts of murder next week—will now face trial at a later date. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard agreed Wednesday to move the trial of Gavin Smith. 18, while the court awaits a report from a psychiatrist.
Structure Fire off Alexander Lane in Beckley contained, no injuries
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — At 8:50 A.M. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, a structure fire was reported off the 100th block of Alexander Lane in Beckley. Beckley Fire Department responded, while Jan Care Ambulance cleared the scene. No deaths or injuries have been reported. Continue to follow 59News for updates on this story.
2 men wanted for stealing from Cabell County church
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who allegedly stole money from a church. According to the Sheriff’s Office, numerous alleged felonies were committed, causing over $13,000 in fraudulent charges from a Cabell County church. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the […]
Man charged for murders in both Ohio and West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Charges have now been filed in West Virginia against a man who investigators say was also involved in a murder in Ohio the same night. That is according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney who says that a warrant has been issued for Wayne Leib for a felony charge of first-degree murder. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man accused in Pomeroy, Mason murders in Meigs County court
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – A man accused in a double murder spanning two states was in court today for charges connected to one of the deaths. Wayne Leib was arraigned in Meigs County Court this morning, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 on aggravated murder charges for the Friday, Sept. 30 shooting death of 62-year-old Dwayne Qualls. […]
WSAZ
Police searching for man accused of robbing pharmacy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Charleston Police Department is searching for a man officers say threatened a pharmacist and demanded medication. According to CPD, the reported robbery took place at Walgreens along Washington Street West. Officers say a man walked into the store, went directly to the pharmacy and...
Two arrested after Kanawha County police pursuit
Two people have been arrested after a police pursuit in eastern Kanawha County.
WVNT-TV
WV man sentenced to 11 years for distributing 60 ounces of meth
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Monday, a Cross Lanes man was sentenced to prison followed by supervised release for his role in a large-volume drug trafficking organization (DTO). Leo Antoine Smith, 38, is the last major defendant in a case that took down a DTO that operated mostly in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wchstv.com
Officials: Man's body recovered from Greenbrier River on Tuesday
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The body of a man was recovered from the Greenbrier River on Tuesday, emergency officials said. Officials said the man's body was recovered from the river in the Nallen area of Greenbrier County just before 12:30 p.m. Emergency crews said they received reports that...
Investigation into Beckley residence ongoing, details limited
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent CrimeTask Force is continuing an investigation, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Canaday confirmed on Monday, October 3, 2022. During the investigation, a number of agents entered a house on Sidney Street in the residential Jamescrest neighborhood in late September 2022, Canaday verified. He declined to […]
New Magistrate Appointed in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Leslie Grace has been appointed to be a magistrate in Kanawha County. Thirteenth Judicial Circuit (Kanawha County) Chief Judge Jennifer Bailey appointed Sgt. Grace on October 3 to fill the vacancy left by the death of Magistrate Mike Sisson, who passed away September 1.
WSAZ
W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications. In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service. On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a...
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A body discovered at a home in Charleston Tuesday morning is being treated as a homicide investigation, according to Charleston Police. The investigation is underway at 1305 Adele Street. According to the CPD, officers were called to the scene Tuesday, Oct. 4 for a wellbeing check. Police say when they arrived, […]
West Virginia man allegedly threatened sister with machete before she shot him
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly threatening his sister with a machete. According to a criminal complaint, Putnam 911 received a call from a home on the 600 block of Hodges Road in Hurricane from a man who told dispatchers that his neighbor was pounding on his door saying he had […]
WDTV
Funding will remove abandoned, dilapidated structures in WVa
MATOAKA, W.Va. (AP) — Grants totaling $9.2 million are going to 21 West Virginia communities to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures, officials said. The funds will be given as reimbursement for demolition projects and qualified associated expenses, Gov. Jim Justice’s office said in a news release. The West...
WSAZ
Candidate holds home invasion suspect at gunpoint
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A retired high school teacher who’s running for office is being praised in his neighborhood for catching a suspect accused of trying to get into homes. “Emotions were sky high crazy here, just fear,” Katelyn Kelly said. “In that moment, you don’t know what...
Comments / 0